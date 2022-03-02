To circumvent Russian media control, users post messages about Ukraine in online restaurant reviews | World

To circumvent Russia’s control over the information that reaches the country about the invasion of Ukraine, internet users have used the space for evaluating restaurants and cafes on sites such as Google Maps and the Russian Afisha to describe what happens in Ukrainian territory. .

Russia’s media regulator has accused 10 news outlets of falsely describing the invasion of Ukraine, which the Russian government calls special military operations.

On Tuesday, Ekho Moskyy radio was taken off the air.

In a restaurant review on the Afisha website it is written “the employment of troops in Ukraine is a war, not a special military operation, the Russian military is killing children and civilians”.

Another wrote: “The place was nice, however Putin spoiled the mood by invading Ukraine. Stand up against your dictator, stop killing innocent people, your government is lying to you.”

Russia rejects the word invasion, and says that military action is not to occupy the territory, but to destroy Ukraine’s military capabilities and capture “dangerous nationalists”.

It is not possible to identify who the authors of the texts are.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said netizens were making a psychological attack of information. According to him, most texts are made by robots.

“Please don’t fall for the provocations, they are fixated on torpedoing city governance and creating an atmosphere of chaos, they are trying to divide us,” Sobyanin said.

A Twitter profile associated with the Anonymous group said there were plans to target Russia’s presence on the internet, and asked people to rate Google Maps about what was happening in Ukraine.

They also recommended posting pictures of Ukraine, especially of destroyed houses, in the reviews of famous restaurants.