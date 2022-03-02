To leave Ukraine, Sean Penn abandons car and walks ‘for miles’

posted on 01/03/2022 16:47



American actor Sean Penn, in Kiev, where he shoots a documentary about the conflict – (Credit: Disclosure/Ukraine Government)

Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn was in Ukraine working on a documentary about the Russian attack on the country.. This Monday, the 28th, he shared in his networks how he crossed the border into Poland.

“Me and two colleagues walked for miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” he wrote on Twitter along with a photo of him walking on the side of a road.

In the image, you can also see some cars. “Almost all the vehicles are with women and children only, most with no sign of luggage, the car being their only possessions,” he said.

During his time in Ukraine, Penn recorded footage of the war and behind-the-scenes footage of Ukrainian authorities’ statements. Last Saturday, the 26th, the filmmaker asked, on his Twitter, for the United States to have a more effective participation in the conflict.

“It’s already a brutal mistake, with lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t give in, I believe Putin has made a terrible mistake for all of humanity. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people stood up as historic symbols of courage and principle. .”

He added: “Ukraine is the spearhead for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as the United States of America is lost.”

Last week, Penn was present at government press conferences in the eastern European country. Even President Zelensky’s office issued a note praising the American actor’s efforts.