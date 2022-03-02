Topic #655: War in Ukraine – the refugees | The subject

In a week of Russian invasion, more than 600,000 people left the country – by train, car and even on foot. The UN and the European Union estimate that number could reach 4 million in a matter of days. A humanitarian tragedy narrated in this episode by two reporters, one on each side of the border. Photojournalist André Liohn talks to Renata Lo Prete from Lviv, a city about 60 km from Poland that has become a “place of separation”. As the government has made it mandatory for men between the ages of 18 and 60 to stay, many families must travel on separate trips. “A girl, a child, asked her father: ‘Does everyone have to fight in a war?’” André completes the report: “He only replied that women and children did not, but he realized that his daughter had understood that they would separate”. From Poland, where those who succeed in fleeing arrive exhausted, after working days that last for days, in precarious conditions and in freezing cold, TV Globo correspondent Rodrigo Carvalho speaks. open arms at the time also adopted by Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania – and which contrasts with barriers imposed, in the recent past, to refugees coming from Africa and the Middle East. Rodrigo rescues hard stories, “that we take time to process”, as that of an elderly man who could barely walk with his own legs at the immigration post. The journalist also describes the opposite flow – much smaller, but still surprising. They are Ukrainians coming from other parts of Europe to fight in their country of origin. Or cases like the woman who told Rodrigo she was returning, even though she was aware of the danger, to take care of her elderly mother in Lviv.