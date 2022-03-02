Trader loses 2022 years of salary in the blink of an eye, understand what happened

Trader lost the equivalent of 2022 years of salary in Brazil;

The appreciation of cryptocurrencies has brought a lot of happiness to thousands of traders since 2009, except for the market bears who today cry with millionaire losses.

Bears are those investors who bet on the decline of assets traded on stock exchanges. One of them went wrong this Monday (28) of carnival swimming against the tide of the appreciation of the Theta Network (THETA).

The trap the crypto bear fell into

The cryptocurrency market grew from 0 to over $2 trillionhow would anyone lose money on the fastest-growing asset class over the past decade?

We’re not talking about a pyramid. The bear trap that takes risks in futures contracts is hidden between market variables and operator insecurity.

The negotiation with Theta Network (THETA) started recently as a blockchain platform that lowers the latency of streaming, but the crypto market as a whole has been growing since 2009.

In this carnival of appreciation, insights into market movement can get a little drunk. The bear that, if he were Brazilian, would still be recovering from the drunkenness of the carnival weekend, started Monday seeing the equivalent of 2022 years of average salary in Brazil being paid off.

We are not far from reality. Other futures traderin 2010, woke up after a long hangover and saw that bought 7 million of barrels of oil. He claims to have a limited memory of the day’s events and claims to have been in an alcohol-induced blackout at the time he traded in the early hours of June 30.”

But back to our crypto-bear, your operation of shorts – bet on the low – at Theta resulted in BRL 56 million in losses. If we imagine that the bear earns R$2,300 per month, he would need to have worked since the birth of Jesus until today to collect this money.

What if it was you?

The sudden movement of high in the token of 18% generated a glorious slide. While some celebrate, what must have been the head of the person who lost all this?

An operation that could have taken a few hours resulted in the loss of a generational fortune. What would you do if you were in that bear’s skin? Leave a comment below.

