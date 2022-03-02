Translator gets emotional in Zelensky’s speech to the European Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech this morning by videoconference to the European Parliament in Brussels touched the translator in charge of relaying the message in English.

“We are… Just for our land. And for our freedom”, said the translator with a choked voice, after applause from diplomats.

“We desire to see our children alive. I think it’s a fair one.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was met with a standing ovation from the European Parliament after a powerful speech that caused the EU translator on the English language feed to choke up with emotion. pic.twitter.com/kTlBGO6GEq — CNN (@CNN) March 1, 2022

Then, it is possible to notice that the translator takes a deep breath, still moved, and concentrates to continue translating Zelensky’s speech. “All our citizens are locked up at home. Yesterday (28), 16 children were killed. We want to see our children alive,” said the Ukrainian president.

“We are fighting for our lives, for our freedom. We are fighting for survival. This is our greatest motivation”, he added, in a report made on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Then he added: “But we are also fighting to be members of the EU [União Europeia]. I believe that today we are showing the world exactly who we are.” Zelensky yesterday signed a formal application for Ukraine to join the EU.

The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of carrying out terrorism after troops commanded by President Vladimir Putin bombed a government building in Kharkiv, leaving at least ten dead in the country’s second largest city, the Ukrainian government said. “This is terror against Ukraine,” he said.

All the diplomats rose to clap their hands at the end of Mr. Zelensky.

Footage captured the moment a Russian army attack hit a government building in central Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The building is located on the main square of Kharkiv, in the center of the city. According to the Interfax agency, rockets also hit part of a residential area.

Kharkiv is a city of 1.4 million with a large Russian-speaking population. The city has been under intense siege since Russia ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

This is the second time that Kharkiv has been the target of a major Russian attack since the beginning of the war, but so far, the municipal command of the locality remains in Ukrainian hands. Military sources point out that the focus of the attack was the team that is guiding the defense of the city.