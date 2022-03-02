Turkey closes Bosphorus and Dardanelles to warships

Turkey closed the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to warships from any country, whether or not they border the Black Sea, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The strait closures will still allow warships to pass through if they are returning to a base in the Black Sea, according to a report by the Naval News. This would include Russian ships in the country’s Black Sea fleet.

However, the decision to restrict warships, a power given to Turkey by the 1936 Montreux Convention, will likely limit Russia’s ability to move ships from its other fleets to the Black Sea.

According to Naval NewsTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters that while Turkey is not considered belligerent in this conflict, it does have the ability to restrict the passage of warships from warring states.

“If the warship is returning to its base in the Black Sea, the passage is not closed. We adhere to the rules of Montreux. All governments, riparian and non-river, have been warned not to send warships through the strait,” Çavuşoğlu said, according to the report. Naval News.

Turkey’s move probably means that two of the Russian Slava-class cruisers currently operating in the Mediterranean would not be able to enter the Black Sea. Both marshal Ustinov (055) south of Italy and the Varyag (011) off the coast of Syria near the Russian naval base at Tartus, the USNI News. O Marshal Ustinov is from the Russian Northern Fleet and Varyag is from the Pacific Fleet.

No country has attempted to send warships through the Bosphorus or Dardanelles straits since Turkey issued its warning, the report said. Naval News.

Turkey’s denial of passage to warships comes a day after Çavuşoğlu told CNN Turk that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is considered a war.

In declaring war, Turkey was able to use the rules of the Montreux Convention that allow restricting passage through the strait, although the Foreign Minister did not mention which article allowed closing access to warships.

The Montreaux Convention gives Turkey wide latitude to control the straits and includes specific restrictions – such as tonnage limitations, notification of passage and time limitations – for non-Black Sea states.

The action by the Turkish authorities is “powerful, sensible and bold,” former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis told reporters. USNI News by email.

Russia will still be able to sustain its Black Sea ships with refueling ashore through Crimea, Stavridis said. However, it will prevent maritime reinforcements from reaching the Black Sea.

“It is also time for NATO, which will continue to have access, of course, to send more of its ships to the Black Sea to support Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, the NATO members whose fleets routinely operate there,” Stavridis said.

Russia has already used some of its amphibious ships to aid in the invasion of Ukraine, landing troops off Mariupol on Friday. These troops then met up with more Russian troops and set off towards the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, USNI News previously reported.

The troops were about 30 miles southeast of Mariupol city center on Sunday. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday that there was no new information about Russian maritime operations.

There are still ships in the Black Sea, Kirby said, and maritime combat is available to the Russians.

Naval forces were also starting to assemble in the Black Sea south of Odesa but made no move towards the port city, USNI News reported on Sunday.

A Pentagon official said on Monday that there had been no further movement towards Odesa from ships in the Black Sea.

Kirby forwarded any queries about the Black Sea Strait to Turkey.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>Information</span>

SOURCE: USNI News