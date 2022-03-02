U.S. will release 30 million barrels of oil to curb output surge, says Biden

During a speech by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (1), the leader pointed out that the United States will release 30 million barrels of oil of its strategic reserve. The decision was taken together with 30 other countries seeking to stabilize the market after the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After the disclosure of this international effortBiden added that Washington is “ready to do more if necessary.”

Joe Biden President of United States “The United States has worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world. The United States will lead this effort, releasing 30 million barrels.”

ISOLATION OF RUSSIA

The American leader also reinforced that the world isolated Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces to Ukraine. In his speech, Biden stressed that the devastating sanctions “will undermine” Russia’s economy and weaken its army.

“Putin is now more isolated from the world than ever before,” Biden told lawmakers in his first State of the Union address, adding that the Russian leader “has no idea what it’s coming” in terms of economic sanctions.

The president also attacked Putin’s surroundings, the oligarchs and “corrupt leaders” who he said had embezzled billions of dollars, saying they would confiscate “his yachts, his luxury apartments and his private planes”.

RESPECT FOR UKRAINE

Amid the speech delivered by President Joe Biden, US congressmen gave a standing ovation the Ukrainian population on Tuesday (1).

“Please stand up if you can and show that, yes, we, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people,” Biden urged Congress after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.