Ukraine faces shortage of medical supplies and fear of disease

Ukraine is facing a shortage of important medical supplies and has had to halt an urgent campaign to contain a polio outbreak since Russia invaded the country, public health experts said today.

Medical needs are already acute and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that oxygen supplies are running low.

Fears of a wider public health crisis are growing, with people fleeing their homes, health services being disrupted and supplies deliveries failing to reach Ukraine, which had already been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said routine immunization and attempts to control a polio outbreak had been put on hold in Ukraine because of the war. The WHO has received reports indicating that vaccination campaigns against the new coronavirus have also been suspended in many parts of the country.

Paralysis

Last October, Ukraine identified the first case of polio in Europe in five years – a 17-month-old baby who was paralyzed – and another case involving paralysis was detected in January.

A further 19 children were identified with the version derived from the polio vaccine, but without symptoms of paralysis.

A national polio immunization campaign to reach 100,000 unprotected children in Ukraine began on February 1, but has been halted since the fighting broke out, with health authorities focusing on emergency treatments.

The WHO also said that power outages in some regions affected the security of vaccine stocks, and surveillance was hampered.

“WHO is working to urgently develop contingency plans to support Ukraine and prevent the spread of polio caused by the conflict,” Jasarevic said.

Russia classifies its actions in Ukraine as a “special operation” to destroy its neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it considers dangerous nationalists and denies targeting civilians.

The agency of the United Nations (UN) for AIDS said that in the country the stocks for patients with the disease are sufficient for less than a month of coverage.

