Ukraine says Russia attacks orphanages: Putin wars on children

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of attacking kindergartens and orphanages and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was at war with children after several residential areas were hit by bombs overnight.

In a post on Twitter, the chancellor released images of what would be children in Russia behind bars and with posters asking for the war to stop.

“Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia,” Kuleba wrote.

Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia. 7 yo David and Sofia, 9 yo Matvey, 11 yo Gosha and Liza spent this night behind bars in Moscow for their ‘NO TO WAR’ posters. This is how scared the man is. pic.twitter.com/eSenU1D5Ut — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 2, 2022

attacks on Zhytomyr and Kharkiv

An airstrike was also reported overnight in the city of Zhytomyr. Russian cruise missiles damaged several buildings, including a hospital, Unian news agency reported. According to authorities, two people died and ten were injured. Videos shared on social media showed houses on fire and rescuers.

Zhytomyr is about 140 kilometers west of Kiev. The capital region also has records of bombed homes, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the police building was partially destroyed after being hit by a rocket fired by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

A video posted on Twitter by Ukraine’s Nexta TV station shows the local police headquarters on fire. According to reports, firefighters are trying to contain the fire started by the bombings, but it is clear that the building is badly damaged.