Ukrainian military goes viral on Tik Tok by showing behind the scenes of the war

(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war in Eastern Europe has been one of the most talked about topics on social media and, without a doubt, the most reported in the media. In addition to the conflict itself, a Ukrainian soldier went viral on TikTok by making videos showing the backstage of the resistance and even dancing in moments of relaxation.

Alex Hook is an officer in the Ukrainian army and has maintained the account on the video app since 2020. For two years he has been showing some of the training for the country, alongside other soldiers. With more than three million followers, the official is the new sensation of the social network.

The day before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations on Ukrainian soil, Alex posted a video with four other army colleagues. to the sound of Smells Like Teen Spirit, from the rock band Nirvana, they appear dancing with rifles in their hands. The video, which plays the part of the song that says “load guns, bring your friends”, is one of the most watched on the military’s profile on TikTok, with more than 49 million views.

For the daughter?

Despite all the content that Alex published has millions of views, the one that hit the internet the most was one in which he appears alone, dancing to a Michael Jackson song.

Hook went about five days without posting and the official’s followers started to get worried. To reassure fans, Alex posted the video and netizens pointed out that it would be to reassure both those who admire the military man and his daughter to see, think everything is fine and kill the longing.

Speculation has arisen because the military has other videos having fun together with a child, before the war, and the girl is believed to be Alex’s daughter. However, there is no confirmation that he actually has a daughter or that the motivation of the content published during the conflict with Russia is aimed at this girl.

The appearance of Alex Hook performing with a rifle in his hand to the sound of the king of pop already has more than 60m of views.