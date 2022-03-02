Ukrainian soldiers denounce that Russians received expired food

posted on 01/03/2022 15:39



(credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

A video circulating on social media shows that Russian soldiers apparently received expired food since 2015. The validity of the human ration is disclosed in a video filmed by a Ukrainian fighter who allegedly intercepted a Russian cargo.

The publication has reverberated on social media since last Monday (28/02).

On Sunday (27/2), the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, said that Russian soldiers had surrendered in the region and were asking local residents for clothes and food.

Speaking about the Russian fighters in a post on social media, Synegubov said that “since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, they have not been given food and water, the equipment has no fuel reserves”.

Check out the video:

