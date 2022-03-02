Ukrainian soldiers denounce that Russians received expired food
posted on 01/03/2022 15:39
(credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)
A video circulating on social media shows that Russian soldiers apparently received expired food since 2015. The validity of the human ration is disclosed in a video filmed by a Ukrainian fighter who allegedly intercepted a Russian cargo.
The publication has reverberated on social media since last Monday (28/02).
On Sunday (27/2), the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, said that Russian soldiers had surrendered in the region and were asking local residents for clothes and food.
Speaking about the Russian fighters in a post on social media, Synegubov said that “since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, they have not been given food and water, the equipment has no fuel reserves”.
Check out the video:
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, said Russian soldiers had surrendered in the region and were asking local residents for clothing and food. The municipality is the second largest in Ukraine.
The mayor also issued a warning to the residents of the city: “Residents of the Kharkiv region, be careful not to open the door to strangers, do not help the hidden Russian aggressor.”
Read the message in full:
“Dozens of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. The captured Russian fighters speak of complete exhaustion and demoralization, have no connection with the central command, do not understand and do not know their subsequent actions. Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine. , they did not receive food and water, the equipment has no fuel reserves. Leaving their positions, Russian fighters try to hide among the civilian population, asking people for clothes and food. Because no one is waiting for them at home. Residents of the region from Kharkiv, be careful not to open the door to strangers, do not help the hidden Russian aggressor. We are strong, united, in our land and we will not give up! Glory to Ukraine!”