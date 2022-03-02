UN considers opening inquiry against Russia

The UN Human Rights Council will consider next Thursday (3) a draft resolution that will propose the creation of an international commission of inquiry to examine crimes committed in Ukraine.

The text of the project, obtained by the report of the UOL, was prepared by Ukrainian diplomacy and has the support of Western countries. Kiev negotiators who spoke to the column explained that they “still need to work” to get Brazil’s support. But they say they are confident in the approval of the text.

If created, the commission would increase international pressure against Vladimir Putin’s government. Similar mechanisms exist only for cases such as Syria, North Korea, Myanmar or Venezuela.

If the Brazilian government has been trying to balance between avoiding direct criticism of Vladimir Putin and maintaining its traditional line of defense of international law, the new resolution will put pressure on Brasília to make a decision.

The Itamaraty has already made it clear that it fears that sanctions, arms shipments and total isolation of Moscow could increase the war, not stop it.

In addition to condemning the Russians and calling for the immediate withdrawal of troops, the main innovation of the text submitted to the UN is the establishment of an investigation mechanism.

In the draft bill, the governments decide to “urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry, consisting of three human rights experts, to be appointed by the President of the Human Rights Council for an initial period of one year”.

In practice, the initiative puts Russia under permanent scrutiny for a long time. The commission would “investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law in Crimea and in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and in other areas of Ukraine since 22 February 2022”.

It will be up to the commission “to establish the facts and circumstances that could amount to violations and abuses of human rights or violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine”.

To this end, they will have to “collect, consolidate and analyze evidence of such violations and abuses, and systematically record and preserve all information, documentation and evidence, including interviews, witness statements and forensic material, in accordance with the standards of international law.” .

One of the purposes could be the use of this data in any future legal proceedings in national, regional or international courts or tribunals.

The commission will also be tasked with “identifying, where possible, those responsible for violations or abuses of human rights or violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine, with the aim of ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”

The resolution, if approved, will empower the commission to make recommendations to hold perpetrators of human rights violations criminally and individually accountable. In other words, it opens up the possibility of a direct denunciation of generals, ministers and President Vladimir Putin.

It also calls for the immediate operationalization of the mandate and requests the UN Secretary-General to provide all necessary resources to enable the Commission of Inquiry to fulfill its mandate.

According to UN sources, governments such as Cuba, Venezuela and others will not support the text, while Europe and the US will try to gather enough votes to guarantee the project’s approval.