UN General Assembly votes on Russian-Ukrainian conflict – International

After two days of speeches by more than 100 countries at the United Nations General Assembly Forum to defend peace and security, this Wednesday (2) a draft resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine is voted.

Much of the international community accuses Russia of Vladimir Putin of violating Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, which asks its members not to resort to threats or force to resolve conflicts.

The text, promoted by European countries and Ukraine, and supported by around one hundred countries from all regions of the world, has undergone numerous changes in recent days to reach a minimum agreement acceptable to the most reluctant.

The draft resolution went from “condemning”, as it was initially intended, to “deploring in the strongest terms the aggression of Russia against Ukraine”.

Virtually all the speakers on Monday and Tuesday condemned war, insecurity and the risk of an escalation of armed conflict in a world that was beginning to recover from the devastating ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as demonstrated by the escalation in the prices of raw materials. commodities, mainly gas and oil, or the fall of stock markets.

Not to mention the looming humanitarian crisis that has already driven more than 800,000 Ukrainians to leave the country in search of safety and caused dozens of civilian deaths, according to the UN.

Russia maintains that its invasion is “self-defense”. “It was not Russia that started this war. These military operations were initiated by Ukraine against the inhabitants of Donbas (the separatist region in the east of the country) and against all those who did not agree with it”, defended as a mantra the Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, at the international forum in New York.

“There is nothing to be gained” from a new Cold War, warned China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, after recalling that the “mentality” of this era “based on clashing blocs must be abandoned.” Russia’s ally China abstained from voting a similar resolution at the Security Council last Friday.

Other countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Syria and North Korea denounced in the UN forum the “double standards” of the United States and Europeans, who did not hesitate to invade countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria.

In the eyes of Latin American allies, this conflict was caused by the expansion of NATO into the former satellite countries of the extinct Soviet Union, whose area of ​​influence Putin wants to restore.

Colombia’s vice president and chancellor, Marta Luca Ramrez, in addition to asking Russia for “responsibility” for the economic, humanitarian and legal consequences of its action, recalled that the world “does not want and does not accept” a return to empires.

– “We are all Ukrainians!” –

One of the last to speak on Wednesday is the United States, which, like the Europeans, has adopted a barrage of sanctions aimed at isolating Russia and suffocating its economy so that it cannot finance the war.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday in his annual State of the Union address that Putin had underestimated the response of Western countries to his decision to invade Ukraine.

“He rejected attempts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO would not respond. And he thought he could divide us internally. Putin was wrong. We were ready,” Biden said.

But as the Jamaican representative said, “we are all Ukrainians!”

The 193 UN member countries will be able to vote on this resolution, which is not binding, unlike the Security Council – the highest body of the international community for the maintenance of peace and security.

To be approved, it needs two-thirds of positive and negative votes, but the result will undoubtedly be an indicator of the mood of countries in the face of a crisis with unpredictable consequences for a planet in search of solutions to other urgent problems, such as recovery from the covid pandemic and climate change.