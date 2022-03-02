Understand why Americans are not on alert over Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat | National Journal

O National Journal it was to hear from scholars about Vladimir Putin’s threats to countries that have declared support for Ukraine and about his declaration that he put Russian nuclear forces on high alert.

The sentence had a threatening tone. In his speech announcing the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president sent a message to Western powers. Vladimir Putin said “for any outsiders who consider interfering, if they do, they will face consequences greater than any that has ever been faced in history”.

Immediately, NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg declared that the Western military alliance has no troops in Ukraine and no plans to deploy. US President Joe Biden also stated that no US troops will be deployed to the conflict.

On either side of the war of words are leaders who control the red buttons: power over most of the world. world nuclear arsenal.

According to the American Federation of Scientists, the world has close to 12,700 nuclear warheads, 90% of which are in the arsenals of Russia and the United States. The other 10% belongs to China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.

Ukraine became the third largest nuclear power, with the warheads it inherited with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, of which it was part.. But the country relinquished these weapons with the Budapest Memorandum in 1994. The treaty was also signed by Russia, and guaranteed respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders.

To understand the power of weapons of mass destruction, suffice it to say that a modern nuclear warhead is equivalent to hundreds – sometimes thousands – of atomic bombs like those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.

After the United States, the former Soviet Union also developed the atomic bomb in the early 1950s. And the two military powers began an arms race. At the height of the Cold War, in the 1980s, the world had more than 70,000 bombs. But the number began to fall after the agreement signed by the two countries in 1987.

The reasoning behind the nuclear race was defined by the acronym in English “mad” which, translated, means mutual assured destruction. If two sides in a conflict have enough weapons to annihilate each other, neither of them will commit the imprudence to drop the first bomb.

The theory was put to the test in 1962, in the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Americans discovered that the Soviets were installing a missile launch base on the island and ships from the two powers threatened to start an atomic war in the Caribbean Sea. At the last minute, the two backed off.

Now, 60 years later, Vladimir Putin has announced that he has put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on special alert. It was a threat to NATO countries to try to discourage the sending of weapons to the Ukrainian Army and the adoption of new economic sanctions on Russia.

The historian of the University of São Paulo (USP), specialist in Russia, Angelo Segrillointerprets Putin’s announcement as a threat, which is not intended to be carried out, but to keep the troops of the nato out of war.

“If Russia didn’t have nuclear weapons, maybe that would even enter into NATO’s calculus. Direct military aid located in Ukraine. Now, with Russia having nuclear weapons, this is not on their minds because that would be a risk for the NATO countries themselves”, explained Angelo Segrillo.

Army Command and General Staff School professor Mariana Carpes agrees that Putin’s intention is to increase tension in the war against Ukraine and not start a world war.