Understanding sciatic nerve attacks

Did you know that sciatic nerve crises are responsible for leaving thousands of people around the world with reduced mobility?

The human body map shows that the sciatic nerve is the biggest one we have inside us. It covers the hip, goes down the back of the thigh, up to the knees and down to the big toe.



–Continues after advertising–

Without it, the leg muscles would not move, but when the sciatic nerve is not well, the pain arises and sometimes it is not easy to bear. Inflammation, an injury in any part of the course of this nerve or the pressure exerted by the spine are enough for the patient to have difficulties in moving.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms vary from person to person, but the pain usually affects only one side. Sharp pains in the hip or in a part of the leg, less muscle strength, tingling sensation, pain that leaves the lumbar spine and attacks the thigh or leg, are some of the symptoms.

Usually, the pain increases if you cough, sneeze, or laugh. Too much standing or too much sitting does not help relieve pain. The pain gets worse at night.

How to prevent?

Incorrect and repetitive postures, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, excessive and underdosed efforts, a history of low back pain are some of the risk factors.



–Continues after advertising–

To prevent this, wear comfortable shoes with lower heels. Maintain good posture – the spine must be well cared for throughout life. Avoid sudden movements with the spine. Bend your knees when picking up an object from the floor.

What is the treatment for sciatic nerve pain?

The treatment of sciatica pain always involves understanding the causes of nerve compression. Spinal reconstruction is a non-surgical method that treats herniated discs. Therapeutic exercises aimed at decreasing compression on the vertebrae help relieve pain.

Resting is one of the first measures. Anti-inflammatories decrease nerve inflammation and therefore pain. Surgery is only indicated when the pain is very severe and is done to correct the cause of the sciatic nerve compression.

Physical exercise is recommended because it strengthens the muscles of the body. Pilates is a good option for working on posture, flexibility, balance and muscle strength.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related