US says Russian advance on Kiev halted – News

A senior US Defense official said on Tuesday (1st) that the Russian military advance on Kiev stopped momentarily due to Ukrainian resistance and shortages of fuel and food.

“In general, we feel that the Russian military movement […] towards Kiev is currently at a standstill,” the official told reporters.

“We think part of it has to do with the maintenance and logistics itself,” he added. “And we also believe that, in general, […] the Russians themselves are regrouping, rethinking and trying to adapt to the challenges they face.”





Six days after Moscow invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour, according to the source, a huge Russian convoy that is north of Kiev is barely moving, but the US believes it still intends to encircle the Ukrainian capital.

Furthermore, the official said that the Ukrainian military continues to defy the invading force and that the Russians have not gained control of the country’s skies. They also failed to reach their first major objective, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the northeast, where the most intense fighting took place.

In the south, the Russians deployed forces along the coast from Crimea to the Russian border in the east and besieged the port city of Mariupol.

The Pentagon believes that the advance of the 150,000-strong Russian fighting force into Ukraine (about 80% of which have already entered the country) has been much slower than planned and is now facing shortages in supplies such as fuel and food.





The official also said, although he did not provide evidence, that there were signs that tempers were starting to wane on the Russian side, which uses large numbers of conscripted soldiers.

“Apparently, not everyone was fully trained and prepared, or even warned that they would be sent to a combat operation,” the official said.



