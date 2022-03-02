US suggests excluding Russia from UN Human Rights Council – News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested this Tuesday (1st) that Russia be excluded from the UN Human Rights Councilin retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

“It is reasonable to ask whether a UN Member State that tries to take over another UN Member State, committing terrible human rights violations and causing great humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this Council,” Blinken asked in a message. video in that organism.

The US secretary asked the Council to “send a unanimous message to President Putin to unconditionally stop this unprovoked attack and promote the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine”.





“If President Putin achieves his stated goal of overthrowing Ukraine’s democratically elected government, the humanitarian and human rights crisis will only get worse,” added Blinken.

The US official cited the situation on the Crimean peninsula as an example. According to the head of US diplomacy, after the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, there were “disappearances, torture and arbitrary detention, in addition to the persecution of ethnic and religious minorities and the brutal repression of dissidents”.



