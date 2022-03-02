Vaccines: what options are offered by the Unified Health System? • Health Congress 2022

Discover the biggest and most important event in the health sector in Brazil.

The arrival of the immunizer against covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS) was the best news since the beginning of the pandemic, but, before the vaccine was made available on a large scale, Brazilian public health was already recognized worldwide because of the effectiveness of your vaccination schedule.

Find out more information about the vaccines provided by SUS and find out how to keep your vaccination card up to date.

Learn about childhood vaccines

The vaccine against poliomyelitis is one of the symbols of childhood vaccination in the country. (Source: Breno Esaki/Agência Brasília/reproduction)

Bacillus of Calmette & Guérin (BCG)

BCG is the first vaccine that the baby receives, right after birth. At two months, the second dose of the regimen is applied. Reinforcement only occurs between the ages of six and ten. It protects against tuberculosis and causes the mark on the right arm because of the reaction to the attenuated bacteria.

Polio vaccine (VIP/VOP)

Also at two months it’s time for the “gotinha”, which names the Brazilian mascot Zé Gotinha. The polio vaccine is given at two, four and six months of age. In Brazil, there is still a dose in the fifteenth month of life and reinforcements in annual campaigns — until the child is five years old.

acellular pentavalent vaccine

Still in the second month, the child takes the first dose of a vaccine that protects against several diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, meningitis and hepatitis B. The doses should be given at two, four and six months of age.

10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV10)

Pneumococcal is important in the fight against pneumonia, but also meningitis, otitis and sinusitis. It should be applied at two and four months. Upon completing one year, the child receives a booster.

Pentavalent attenuated oral vaccine (HRV5)

Diarrhea is also a condition that has led many children to malnutrition and even death. Therefore, prevention of rotavirus remains essential. The application of the vaccine is done at two and four months; depending on the type of immunizer, this can vary between two and seven months.

Meningococcal Adsorbed Vaccine C (conjugated)

This vaccine protects against another class of meningitis: type C. The indication is two doses at three and five months of age, as well as a booster at 12 years of age.

Yellow fever vaccine

Another common cause of death in the past, yellow fever, begins to be prevented in childhood. The baby should receive a dose at nine months, the booster will only be given at four years of age and then every ten years.

Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis adsorbed vaccine (DTP)

Diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough are prevented by DTP, which is applied at 15 months and then at four years of age. These diseases are already prevented by other immunizers, but are re-scheduled through this vaccine.

Triple Viral Vaccine (SCR)

MRS prevents measles, mumps and rubella, being known as VTV: MMR vaccine. The first dose is administered at 12 months and should be covered by the SCRV at 15 months. This, in turn, also protects from chickenpox and serves as the first dose for this disease.

Hepatitis A (HepA) vaccine

Also at 15 months it’s time to get vaccinated against hepatitis A, also known as infectious hepatitis.

Chickenpox (varicella) vaccine

At four years of age, the child should take a dose against chickenpox, to be supplemented with the dose inoculated by SCRV.

Vaccines in adults

Influenza vaccine is part of the adult immunization schedule and is especially important among the elderly. (Source: Nelson Antoine/Shutterstock/reproduction)

Diphtheria and adult tetanus (dT) adsorbed vaccine

From age seven, everyone should get booster shots for diphtheria and tetanus every ten years. This lasts throughout life.

HPV vaccine

The Human Papillomavirus vaccine must be administered in three doses, at least six months apart. Boys should take it between 11 and 14 years old, and girls from 14 years old. Despite this, it is also recommended for adults – as long as they receive guidance for the application.

Influenza vaccine (Influenza)

Influenza flu hits the elderly population every year, but adults, in general, also need to be aware of the virus. Every year, the campaign defines the target audience, and there are one or two doses annually, depending on the type of vaccine.

See how the vaccine against covid-19 looks like

Everything indicates that vaccines against Sars-CoV-2 enter the vaccination schedule. If this really happens, children, adolescents and adults will have periodic reinforcements to avoid covid-19.

Along with other basic care, this is important to contain the spread of the disease and prevent new variants of the coronavirus from emerging. With so much information, it’s time to get the old vaccination card to organize the doses.

Source: Ministry of Health, Soc Bras de Immunização, Instituto Pensi, Einstein.

