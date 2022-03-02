Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) in sharp rise, airlines and banks in decline: the biggest highlights of ADRs during Carnival

The Brazilian Stock Exchange was closed on Monday (2/28) and Tuesday (3/1) due to the Carnival holiday and will return this Wednesday (3/2) in reduced trading, from 1 pm Brasilia).

However, even with B3 not trading, investors were very attentive to the movement of ADRs (receipts for shares of companies listed on foreign exchanges and traded in the United States) of Brazilian companies. This is mainly due to the escalation of the war in Ukraine, which has made commodity prices soar (even more).

Looking only at the accumulated performance in these two days of the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which gathers the most traded papers of Brazilian companies in the New York market, it could seem that the days were calm for the market. On Monday, the index closed up 0.32% and, on Tuesday, up 0.28%, with an advance of 0.60% in the period, to 19,066 points, taking off from international markets mainly on the eve. , when Wall Street registered a sharp fall.

However, some stocks had a strong variation, up or down, keeping a strong relationship with the unfolding of the war in Ukraine and the soaring of commodities. In two days, Vale’s ADR (VALE3) recorded the highest cumulative increase, with gains of around 5.8%, with steelmakers such as CSN (CSNA3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) also posting strong gains, of around 3%, amid the surge of ore.

Commodities rally continued on Wednesday, with steel futures traded in China, the world’s biggest producer of the steel, rising to a more than two-week high on Wednesday on expectations that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will increase demand for Chinese steel abroad.

Russia, which is facing an unprecedented wave of economic sanctions from Western allies for its invasion of Ukraine, accounts for about 10% of the global steel trade, while Ukraine has a 4% share, according to analysts at Huatai Futures. The supply disruption will force some big buyers to look to alternative sources, and “currently only China can fill this huge market gap,” the analysts said in a note.

May’s most active iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 5.9% on Wednesday to the highest level since Feb 15. Interruptions in iron ore exports from Russia and Ukraine have also prompted some European buyers to look to alternative sources, potentially reducing global supply. This Wednesday, Vale’s ADRs continue to gain, of around 1.2%.

Petrobras’ assets (PETR3;PETR4) also recorded gains, of around 3%, amid the sharp rise in oil during the closed B3 period. Crude oil soared yesterday and topped $100 a barrel. The escalation started early in the morning, but gained strength in the afternoon after the International Energy Agency (IEA) – which represents key oil consumers – announced the release of inventories, in an attempt to signal that there will be no shortages.

The measure, however, failed to contain the commodity high. WTI crude for April closed yesterday up 8.03% at $103.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex); and May Brent advanced 7.15% to US$104.97 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). However, investors also monitor the pressure of rising prices on the company’s policy, limiting further gains for the paper. Still, gains follow, with PBR ADRs up more than 2% on Wednesday.

Among the biggest drops were Ambev (ABEV3), BRF (BRFS3) and Gol airlines (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4), impacted mainly by the rise in commodity prices amid escalating tensions. While airlines suffer from rising costs due to high oil prices, Ambev and BRF are impacted by the high prices of agricultural products, used in brewing beer, other beverages and raising chickens, respectively. It is worth noting that Embraer (EMBR3) also had significant losses, of more than 4%.

Oil, gas, aluminum, nickel, wheat and ammonium nitrate prices are greatly affected, as Russia represents 11%, 17%, 6%, 5%, 20% and 60% of global supply/trade, according to Bradesco BBI data.

Itaú BBA analysts estimated in a recent report that approximately 10% of the cost of goods sold at Ambev’s beer unit in Brazil is related to corn and wheat. “According to our calculations, these commodities play a key role in Ambev’s cost structure and any more significant price increase could harm the company’s earnings potential”, they say.

As for BRF, geopolitical tensions have different impacts on the company, according to BBA: better chicken prices and cost pressure related to corn. BRF could benefit from better export prices for chicken to regions that are usually supplied by Ukraine. On the downside, given Ukraine’s role in global corn exports, a drop in inventories could put pressure on futures contracts and the company’s cost structure in the near term.

Bank ADRs also had a significant drop in accumulated performance, between 2% and 3.7%, mainly following the movement on Wall Street. The day before, the broader S&P500 bank index tumbled 5.7% as 10-year US Treasury yields fell to five-week lows amid a flight into safe-haven debt.

Check out the performance of the main ADRs during the Carnival holiday:

Company ADR Closing price (in US$) on February 25 Closing price (in US$) on March 1 Variation (%) OK OK 17.82 18.86 +5.84% Petrobras PBR (equivalent to PETR3) 14.19 14.68 +3.45% CSN SID 4.79 4.94 +3.13% Petrobras PBR-A (equivalent to PETR4) 13.15 13.52 +2.81% Gerdau GGB 4.86 4.95 +1.85% electrobras EBR.B 6.61 6.62 +0.15% Sugar Loaf CBD 4.5 4.49 -0.22% TIM Brazil TIMB 13.14 13.07 -0.53% Telefonica Brazil LIVE 9.75 9.67 -0.82% know SBS 8.05 7.97 -0.99% Ultra Group PMU 2.97 2.93 -1.35% Cemig CIG 2.56 2.51 -1.95% Bradesco BBD 3.91 3.83 -2.05% Itaú Unibanco ITUB 4,867 4.74 -2.61% Santander Brazil BSBR 5.96 5.74 -3.69% BRF BRFS 3.27 3.13 -4.28% Embraer ERJ 13.76 13.15 -4.43% ambev ABEV 2.96 2.82 -4.73% Blue BLUE 14.92 14.07 -5.70% Gol Linhas Aéreas GOAL 6.75 6.32 -6.37%

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

