Video in Santa Catarina shows ‘fireball’ meteor passing (watch)

The phenomenon occurred at 9:50 pm on Thursday. According to the professor, the passage took place at an altitude of 93.5 kilometers and became extinct at a height of 57.8 kilometers.



The duration of the meteor’s passage was 2.63 seconds. The estimated speed was 26.1 kilometers per second. “Everything indicates that we will have more meteors of high magnitude this year”, said the professor.

What are meteors?

The amateur astronomer Jocimar Justino explained that the meteor is the luminous phenomenon. “A lot of people get confused. The meteor can be caused by the entry of any solid object into the Earth’s atmosphere. They are usually caused by meteoroids, which are rocks of up to one meter. If it exceeds one meter, they are called asteroids. Meteorites, on the other hand, are the rocks that eventually survive the heat generated at atmospheric input and end up reaching the ground,” he said.

Meteors known as “fireballs” are those brighter than the planet Venus at a distance of 100 kilometers. They are also called bolides or fireballin English.

