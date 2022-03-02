Video in SC shows passage of ‘fireball’ meteor that fell in RS | Santa Catarina

A camera in Tangará, in western Santa Catarina, caught the passage of a “fireball” meteor. The registration was made on Thursday night (24). According to Professor Carlos Fernando Jung, from the Heller & Jung Space Observatory, the meteor fell over the region of Passo Fundo, in northern Rio Grande do Sul.

The phenomenon occurred at 9:50 pm on Thursday. According to the professor, the passage took place at an altitude of 93.5 kilometers and became extinct at a height of 57.8 kilometers.

Meteor caught by camera in Tangará

The duration of the meteor’s passage was 2.63 seconds. The estimated speed was 26.1 kilometers per second. “Everything indicates that we will have more meteors of high magnitude this year”, affirmed the professor.

The amateur astronomer Jocimar Justino explained that the meteor is the luminous phenomenon. “Many people confuse. The meteor can be caused by the entry of any solid object into the Earth’s atmosphere. They are usually caused by meteoroids, which are rocks up to one meter. If they exceed one meter, they are called asteroids. are the rocks that eventually survive the heat generated by atmospheric entry and end up reaching the ground,” he said.

Meteors known as “fireballs” are those brighter than the planet Venus at a distance of 100 kilometers. They are also called bolides or fireballin English.

“Many people also know the phenomenon by ‘shooting star’, and even make wishes when viewing such a phenomenon”, added the astronomer.

