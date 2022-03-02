Wall Street collapses in Ukraine crisis By Reuters

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Wall Street collapses in Ukraine crisis By Reuters 0 Views


© Reuters.

By Devik Jain and Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday as financial stocks took the brunt of the damage for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened and raised anxiety among investors.

All 11 major S&P sectors were down, with financials down 4.3% and tracking its biggest daily percentage decline since June 2020.

O Wells Fargo (NYSE:) lost 6.1%, while the broader bank index tumbled 5.7%, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to five-week lows amid a flight into US debt. safe harbor.

THE chevron Corp (NYSE:) rose 2.7% to a record after the oil company also raised its share buyback program and operating cash flow forecast through 2026 and as oil prices soared.

Russia warned Kiev residents to flee their homes and launched rockets into the city of Kharkiv as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas.

The conflict provoked strong reprisals from the West, including blocking certain Russian banks from accessing the Swift international payment system.

“Investors are swimming in a soup of fear and don’t know how to incorporate geopolitical news into their prices,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “We’re dealing with a purely emotional response from the investor.”

At 16:58 (GMT), the index was down 1.27%, at 4,318.36 points, while it was down 1.95%, at 33,232.81 points. The Composite technology index fell 1.13% to 13,595.65 points.

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media does not bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Analysis: how the war in Ukraine makes Brazilian food more expensive – International

Brazilians will have to live with the most expensive food on the tables. (photo: Leandro …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved