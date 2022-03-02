Wall Street collapses with Ukraine crisis, Wells Fargo loses 6% – Money Times

Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday, with financial stocks taking the brunt of the damage for the second day in a row, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened and raised anxiety among investors.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P (SPXUSD) were down, with financials down 4.3% and tracking their biggest daily percentage decline since June 2020.

O Wells Fargo (WFC) lost 6.1%, while the broader bank index tumbled 5.7% as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows amid a flight into safe-haven debt.

THE Chevron Corp (CLC) rose 2.7% to a record after the oil company also raised its share buyback program and operating cash flow forecast through 2026, and as oil prices soared.

Russia warned Kiev residents to flee their homes and launched rockets into the city of Kharkiv as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas.

The conflict provoked strong reprisals from the West, including blocking certain Russian banks from accessing the Swift international payment system.

“Investors are swimming in a soup of fear and don’t know how to incorporate geopolitical news into their prices,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “We are dealing with a purely emotional response from the investor.”

At 16:58 (GMT), the S&P 500 index was down 1.27%, at 4,318.36 points, while the Dow Jones was down 1.95%, at 33,232.81 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 1.13% to 13,595.65 points.