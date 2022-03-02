War ‘comes’ to space: without Russian rocket, mission to Mars must be delayed – 01/03/2022

The war started by Russia against Ukraine last week should also impact the advancement of space exploration.

A new rover (space exploration vehicle) would be sent to Mars in the second half of this year, as part of the ExoMars mission, a partnership between the ESA (European Space Agency) and the Russian agency roscosmos. However, the launch could be delayed in the face of sanctions imposed on the Russian country due to the attacks.

Yesterday (28), the ESA declared that it is “very unlikely” that it will happen in 2022. Thus, it would be necessary to wait for a next launch window — the ideal time to go from Earth to the red planet, when they are closer. The initial plan called for the robot to land on Mars in 2023.

The context behind Mars exploration

For the past decade, ESA and Rocosmos have been working together on ExoMars, which includes a number of robotic spacecraft. In 2016, the first of them was launched: an orbiter, to analyze the planet’s atmosphere, and a lander (landing vehicle), to test the ability to land on the Martian surface.

The first was successful; the second crashed due to a software issue.

The most awaited phase is precisely the launch of the rover: a robot-jeep, like NASA’s Perseverance.

Named Rosalind Franklin — an English scientist who helped unravel the structure of DNA — it was built by the European agency. With cameras, sensors and a drill, your objective is to explore the surface and look for signs of life on Mars.

Russia was in charge of the launch and landing structure, which would be carried out with a Proton rocket, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. And rover would hit the Martian surface in a Kazachok lander.

possible postponement

The likely postponement is the result of sanctions — in the areas of finance, energy, transport, technology and others — applied mainly by the European Union and the United States in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

ESA said it must be aligned with the actions of its members, international and industrial partners, in the face of “human casualties and tragic consequences of the war in Ukraine”.

The decision is not yet official; the agency’s director general is expected to analyze the options, consult with the 22 member countries, and issue a formal opinion in the coming weeks.

Reply to Russia

The ESA’s announcement about the possible postponement of the mission, in fact, was the agency’s response to a Russian decision, which shook space cooperation between the countries.

Last week, Rocosmos had already announced that it would suspend launches using its Soyuz rocket, at the European agency’s base in French Guiana, South America.

87 Russian workers were evacuated from the site, “suspending cooperation with European partners in organizing space launches”.

This could affect at least four European missions in the coming months, from satellite launches carried out in partnership with the French company Arianespace.

Russia also announced that it has excluded US NASA from a joint mission to explore the planet Venus, called Venera-D, scheduled for 2029.

But despite everything, the two countries continue to work together to maintain the activities of the International Space Station (ISS), as they have done for more than two decades.

A symbol of post-Cold War diplomacy, the ISS uses energy from the US side and engines from Russian spacecraft to stay in orbit. Astronauts from both countries, and from other international partners, live in harmony in the laboratory in space.

What is such a release window?

A trip to Mars takes between six and eight months. But it cannot happen at any time: it is necessary to respect a window of launches, called Orbit of Transfer of Hohmann.

Every 26 months, for about a month, the planet is in opposition to Earth —or that is, the two are as close as possible, about 55 million kilometers away.

This is the ideal time to trip. In addition to spending less fuel, it is the safest and smartest trajectory. That’s why missions to the red planet happen, in general, every two years.

To return to Earth, one also has to wait for the next opposition.

That is, if it is not launched this year, the rover will have to wait at least until 2024 to go into space. The mission had already been delayed in 2018, due to engineering and funding delays, and in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.