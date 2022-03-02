War in Ukraine: Agriculture Minister Says No Fertilizer Panic | Andréia Sadi’s blog

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, told the blog on Tuesday night (2) that she is carefully following the developments of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that it is “too early” to define the impact that the crisis will have on fertilizer imports. in Brazil.

“We have to wait, it’s too early yet: we need to see what this Western sanction for Russia will look like.”

The minister says there is no reason to panic, although President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday morning (2) that there is a risk of a lack of potassium in Brazil.

“We are not sure of the impact yet, everything will depend on the evolution of the conflict: but there is no reason to panic. We have been looking for alternatives if this occurs and we are debating solutions, in addition to the national fertilizer plan that we have been discussing since 2020,” said the minister.

The federal government was already studying the launch of the National Fertilizer Plan. It aims to reduce external dependence, through the implementation of legislative proposals to facilitate the production of the item in the country.

Brazil is a major agricultural producer and plays an important role as a grain supplier to the world. On the other hand, the country has difficulties in manufacturing the necessary inputs to maintain high productivity, such as fertilizers.

About 70% of the fertilizer raw material used in the plantations comes from abroad. From Russia, it’s 23%.

Each crop needs a different fertilizer to grow, depending on what nutrients it needs. Soybean, for example, requires a lot of phosphorus and potassium, while corn requires nitrogen.

In order for the country to maintain the high productivity of so-called agricultural commodities, such as soy and corn, farmers need to treat the soil with manures and fertilizers, remedying possible nutritional deficiencies.

This Wednesday, the minister will gather her team to present to the press a diagnosis of the situation – on the agenda, the defense of the national fertilizer plan.

The debate of resuming Brazilian fertilizer factories has returned to the scenario of crisis of the input and has two interesting sides to be considered, according to the president of the association that brings together manufacturers, CropLife Brazil, Christian Lohbauer.