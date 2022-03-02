War in Ukraine completes week with UN decision expected | Ukraine and Russia

The UN General Assembly to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine intends to close the vote on the matter this Wednesday (2). Representatives of all countries that are part of the organization will vote on condemning Russia in the face of attacks on the neighboring country.

Some political experts call attention to the position of Brazil and China in the face of the debate. At the moment, an abstention is seen as a form of support for the attack.

US President Joe Biden delivered the traditional State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Among the main issues was the War in Ukraine.

“Six days ago, Russian Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bow to his threatening ways. But he miscalculated. He didn’t count that there would be a barrier: the Ukrainian population,” Biden said. .

The American president also took the opportunity to demonstrate that the country is committed to helping Ukraine and defending NATO members.

“The US will defend every inch of territory that is in NATO possession,” said the head of the US government.

“We will be fine. Actions will show Putin that he has gotten weaker and the rest of the world has gotten stronger.”

Russia attacked Ukraine’s two main cities on Tuesday, the sixth day of war since it began invading the country last week. In Kiev, the capital, a TV tower was hit, killing 5 people. (see video above).

Earlier, Russia fired missiles at a Ukrainian government building in Kharkiv, the country’s 2nd largest city. A video shows a large fireball engulfing cars that were at the scene. (watch below). According to the newspaper “The New York Times”, which claims to have heard the numbers of emergency services workers, the attack left 7 dead and 24 injured.

Meanwhile, satellite images continue to show that Russian forces are closing in on Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. Earlier in the day, according to Russian news agencies, Russia said it would attack sites belonging to Ukraine’s security services and special operations unit in Kiev to prevent “information attacks”.

After the bombing of Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia and said that a state that commits war crimes should not be a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“The European Union will be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. If you, Ukraine will be much lonelier. Prove that you are with us, prove that you will not leave us, prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will conquer death and light will conquer darkness.”

Zelensky received a standing ovation at the end of his speech. (see video below).

A second round of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine to try to stop the invasion of Ukrainian territory is expected to take place on Wednesday (2), according to Russian news agency Tass, which quoted a source on the Russian side of the talks.

The first round took place on Monday (28), and there was no definitive result.

Shipping group Maersk has announced that it will temporarily stop all shipping of containers to Russia, joining a number of other companies following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The suspension, which covers all Russian ports, does not include food, medical and humanitarian supplies, Danish Maersk said. Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Ports, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

Google announced the blocking of YouTube channels linked to the Russia Today TV network and the Sputnik portal, both state-owned media outlets controlled and funded by the Russian government, across Europe (read more here).

Major American Hollywood studios have announced that they will not release their upcoming films in Russia. Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount are some that announced the measure to try to pressure the Russian government to cease fire.

“The Batman”, from Warner Bros., which opens this week in theaters worldwide and “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”, which debuts soon on the streaming service Disney +, are some of the products that will not debut in Russian territory. Theatrical releases from other studios like Sony Pictures’ “Morbius” and Paramount’s “Sonic 2” are also out.

The Russian government, for its part, has taken a series of actions to try to protect the economy from external sanctions – with some success. This Tuesday (1st), the ruble recovered a good part of the losses of the previous day, but still accumulated a drop of almost 30% in relation to its best levels of the year.

The UN Assembly that began this Monday (28) with the aim of discussing means to end the conflict, continued this Tuesday (1st). More than 110 countries signed up to speak during the first day of meetings, but only 45 representatives were able to speak.

One scene caught the eye on this second day of talks: diplomats from several countries left the room when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began to speak during a video conference. (see video below).

At the meeting, Brazil reinforced the country’s position against the War in Ukraine and, during a speech on Monday (28), Brazilian ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho called for diplomatic negotiations “in favor of peace” in the country invaded by Russian troops. .

“We are experiencing a rapid rise in tensions, which could put all of humanity at risk, but we still have time to stop that. We believe that the Security Council has not yet exhausted the instruments it has at its disposal to contribute to a negotiated and diplomatic solution, on the way to peace”, he added. (see video below).

US President Joe Biden is due to address the US Congress on Tuesday (1st), as part of an annual tradition in the country.

Typically, the speech is focused on the country’s capabilities, promises for the year ahead, and celebrations over promises kept in the previous speech. This year, however, Biden is expected to also comment on the war in Ukraine.

Biden, however, has been speaking out about the conflict since the first day of the invasion. The US president said on Monday (28) that Americans should not worry about a nuclear war on the planet. The statement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear teams on high alert.

According to UN data, the number of refugees from Ukraine is already over 600,000. With light luggage, mainly women and children have arrived in border countries by train, by car and sometimes on foot. Men of fighting age cannot leave Ukraine.

In an interview with g1, the specialist in Peace Studies at the University of Oslo, Alexandre Addor, said that, at least this time, the European Union will have a different policy on opening borders and receiving refugees. This is because Ukrainians are seen as “brothers”—white, light-eyed people who physically look a lot like Europeans. It’s what he calls the “refugee hierarchy” (read more about it here).

For Boris Johnson, British prime minister, Putin’s statement is a “distraction”. “I think it’s a distraction from what’s really going on in Ukraine. It’s an innocent people facing unprovoked aggression. What’s really happening is they’re defending themselves more effectively, with more resistance,” added Boris Johnson.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would not get involved following Putin’s remarks. “We are not going to continue this escalation,” Borrell told the BBC.

The US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Putin’s order shows that the Russian leader is escalating the conflict in a way that is unacceptable.

