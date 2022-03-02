Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from exhibition after Ukraine attack – 02/03/2022 – Illustrated

A wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin was removed from display at the Grevin Museum in Paris on Tuesday (1st). The statue had been vandalized by visitors over the weekend, site director Yves Delhommeau told France Bleu radio.

“Given what happened, we don’t want to have to fix his hair and look every day,” he said.

Delhommeau also stated that it makes no sense to display the figure, which was incorporated into the museum’s collection in 2000 and located between the statues of US presidents Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping, at a time like the current one, when Ukraine was invaded by the Russia. “For the first time in the museum’s history, we are removing a statue because of current historical events.”

According to him, Putin could be replaced by a statue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “He became a hero for resisting and not fleeing the country. He could perfectly take his place in the place of the great men of history and of today.”

A spokesman for the museum, which was founded in the 19th century, said it was unclear under what circumstances the Putin statue could be displayed again.

In 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a protester with the words “kill Putin” written on his chest stabbed the Russian president’s wax statue and crushed his head.