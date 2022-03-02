“We are going to work so that all products are manufactured in the USA”, says Biden

O United States President Joe Bidenstated in his first State of the Union address that the pandemic raised the prices of many products, such as food and fuel. However, he highlighted that the US economy is in a strong recovery, as 6.5 million jobs were created in 2021, which he pointed to as the largest annual job creation in the country’s history.

“The vice president and I have a new economic policy, for the people of America,” Biden said Tuesday night. “With the infrastructure plan, we are going to build 500,000 charging stations for electric cars across the country. We are going to save money with products made in America.”

The American president stressed the importance of his “Build Back Better” doctrine, which aims to strengthen the country’s industrial sector. “We will work so that all products, from start to finish, are manufactured in the US. We need to invest more in technologies to compete with China and other countries.”

Joe Biden also stressed that one of his highest priorities as head of state is to keep the prices of goods and services under control. “The best way to face inflation is for you to lower costs and not wages,” he said, referring to businessmen. “Make more cars and semiconductors in America. Instead of relying on foreign production chains, let’s have them in America. Cut the prices of drugs, as we pay the most expensive prices (for these products) among advanced economies.”

Biden also said in the speech that US citizens who earn up to $400,000 a year will not pay “one cent more” in taxes. “We are going to make large companies pay their fair share of taxes. Therefore, we suggest a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% for companies”.

See too

Combating Inflation

Biden also asked lawmakers to approve people he has appointed to fill positions as heads of the Federal Reserve, which is also essential to fight inflation. He pointed out that his administration’s authorities will fight more against wrongdoing by companies and said the Justice Department will have a special prosecutor “to go after” those who committed fraud during the pandemic.

“I am a capitalist, but capitalism without competition is exploitation,” the president said. “We also need to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour so we don’t have low-wage workers.”





The US president pointed out that the country is safely returning to a new routine, with Covid control, and it will be necessary to continue to maintain federal actions for such a fight to be even more efficient in the short term. In the last sentence of the speech, Biden highlighted: “The State of the Union is strong because you, the people of the United States, are strong.”