‘We must stop the attacker as soon as possible’, Zelenski tells Biden – News

O Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky emphasized this Tuesday (1st), in a telephone conversation with US leader Joe Biden, the need to “stop” the Russian invasion of Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

“I just had a conversation with the President of the United States […] We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

During the conversation, the two presidents discussed Western sanctions against Russia and assistance provided by the United States and other countries to Ukraine in terms of defense, Zelensky said.


The call comes as Ukraine faces a major military offensive from Russia, which appears to have stepped up its attack on Kiev, destroying a TV signal towerand the second largest city in the country, Kharkiv.

Zelensky urged Western countries to work towards protecting the “common security guarantees for Ukraine”, according to Reuters information.

“Our partners, if they are not ready to welcome Ukraine to NATO [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Russo] […] because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, they should work for common security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.


