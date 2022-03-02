What are the banned cluster bombs Russia is accused of using in Ukraine







Attack in Ukraine Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Russia is being accused of using cluster bombs in attacks in Ukraine. These weapons are formed by a device that opens and releases a large number of smaller explosives (submunitions).

Footage recorded in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, show characteristic explosions of this type of weapon. In addition, Human Rights Watch claims that a Russian cluster bomb hit a hospital in Vuhledar, in the Donestk region, killing 4 civilians and injuring at least 10.

One of the characteristics of this type of war device is the large number of victims. This is because the submunitions released by cluster bombs spread in all directions at great speed and hit a large area rather than hitting a precise target.

They are usually fired from medium and high altitudes and can deviate from the target. They can be of different types – anti-infantry, anti-tank, incendiary, among others.

Submunitions are made so that they explode in midair or on contact with the target, but they have a high non-firing rate – that is, many do not explode immediately.

This ends up creating a kind of minefield in the affected area, with large numbers of untriggered bombs that have the potential to explode years later, injuring and killing civilians.

Due to the large number of victims and the terrible effects on civilian populations, this type of weapon is deeply criticized by human rights organizations and officially condemned by more than 100 nations.





Destroyed residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after missile fire and the downing of a Russian aircraft Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Most victims of these bombs are civilians, according to the Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor 2021 annual report.

In 2020, all recorded cluster bomb victims – during and after the conflict – were civilians. And children accounted for nearly half (44%) of deaths where the victims’ ages were known, according to data in the report.





Russian soldier next to what appears to be an RBK-500 cluster bomb, in 2016 Photo: Russia Today / BBC News Brazil

international ban

In 2008, an international treaty that prohibits all use and production of this type of weapon was created in the Cluster Munitions Convention.

In all, 110 States have acceded to the convention, including Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, South Africa, France and Canada. The document came into force in 2010 and was considered a “triumph of humanitarian values”.

“This new instrument is a major step forward for the global humanitarian and disarmament agendas and will help us combat the widespread insecurity and suffering caused by these terrible weapons, particularly among civilians and children,” the then UN Secretary-General said in 2010. , Ban Ki-moon.

However, the fact that powers such as the US, Russia and China have not signed the treaty diminishes their strength in avoiding the use of this type of bomb.





Many submunitions do not explode immediately and create a ‘minefield’ Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Usage History

Dispersion bombs were developed during World War II (1939-1945), but their longer history of use begins in the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

Over the 20 years of war, the US dropped bombs that dispersed another 260 million explosives (submunitions). As some 80 million of them did not explode, some areas became minefields, with large numbers of civilians injured decades after the war.

This type of weapon was used in subsequent wars by at least 25 countries, according to monitoring by the Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor. Among them, the United States, Israel, Russia and Saudi Arabia.





Map Photo: BBC News Brazil

A top US government official, Stephen Mull, said in 2008 that cluster bombs are part of US war strategy.

Some of the countries that used this type of weapon during the 20th century later signed the ban treaty – among them France and the United Kingdom.

Israel’s use of cluster bombs in 2006, during the war between the state and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, was what triggered an increase in campaigns to ban the weapons – which led to the convention in 2008.

The UN estimates that Israel dispersed around 4 million bombs in southern Lebanon during the last three days of the war – after a ceasefire agreement.

There are records of the use of cluster bombs also in the Falklands war (1982), in the Afghanistan war (2001), in Georgia in 2008, in both the Iraq wars (1993 and 2003-2006), in the Syrian war (2012). -), in Ethiopia in 2021, among other conflicts.

Russia’s invasion isn’t the first time they’ve been used in Ukraine either. In 2014, Human Rights Watch accused the Ukrainian government of using cluster bombs in Donetsk, an area in dispute with Russia – which the Ukrainian government denies.





Smoke is seen on the outskirts of Kiev after the bombing of the city on Sunday (27/2) Photo: Mykhailo Markiv/REUTERS / BBC News Brazil

Brazil produces and exports cluster bombs

Brazil is one of about 16 countries that produce cluster bombs, says the Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor.

The country did not sign the Convention on Cluster Munitions and, at the time, the Itamaraty’s position was that cluster bombs “are necessary for the defense of the country”.

In 2016, a Saudi-led coalition used cluster bombs produced in Brazil during the war in Yemen, according to Human Rights Watch. In December, explosives hit two schools in the city of Saada and killed two civilians. At least 6 people were injured, including a child.

At the time, Human Rights Watch said that Brazil should sign the treaty banning weapons and completely cease the production and export of cluster bombs.

“Cluster bombs are prohibited weapons that should never be used under any circumstances because of the damage inflicted on civilians,” said Steve Goose, a fellow at Human Rights Watch and then leader of the Coalition Against Cluster Munitions.

