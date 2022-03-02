What are these attacks? How do they work?

Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine could have a further spin on ground and air strikes if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use thermobaric weapons against former Soviet territory. They are considered more serious after nuclear bombs.

The suspicion began last weekend after Ukrainian forces – military and civilian – reacted to Russian attacks and delayed the Kremlin’s plans to take Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, by 48 hours. On the seventh day of the confrontation, tension increases there. According to the UN (United Nations), more than 835,000 people have already fled.

The British website Mirror claimed that TOS-1 Burantino weapons were seen crossing the border into Russia. It is also speculated that the TOS-1A Solntsepek could also be used. The two missiles are considered the most dangerous and lethal non-nuclear weapons in the world.

Understand below how a thermobaric weapon, known as the “Father of All Bombs”, works and its risks.

Image: Art/UOL

Suspicions that Russia may use the weapon

Some videos have been circulating on the internet, showing immense mushroom-shaped explosions that resemble the detonation of nuclear weapons, fueling speculation around the use of the thermobaric missile.

Although the use has not yet been confirmed, Russia is one of the few countries that have this kind of power in its arsenal. So there is concern.

A weapons and artillery intelligence expert, NR Jenzen-Jones, posted on Twitter that a wide range of military equipment was seen in the invasion of Russia, including TOS-1 series multi-barrel thermobaric rocket launchers.

NR Jenzen-Jones recalled in the post that “while attacks have been relatively limited so far, TOS-1 has the potential for serious human rights violations, especially given Russia’s history of use.”

He gave as an example the use of this type of weapon in Chechnya and Syria.

Broad range of military equipment seen in RUS invasion, including TOS-1 series thermobaric multiple-barrel rocket launchers. Whilst strikes have been relatively limited thus far, the TOS-1 has potential for serious HR violations, especially given RUS use history (eg, Chechnya). — NR Jenzen-Jones (@RogueAdventurer) February 24, 2022

Why are thermobaric weapons dangerous?

the missile thermobaric It is known by many names such as: aerosol pump, vacuum pump and combustible air explosive. It is a non-nuclear bomb that has an explosion equivalent to more than 44 tons of TNT within a radius of 300 km. But its destruction can be much greater.

That’s why equipment is one of the most brutal types of weapons of war there is. It is not used for precision attacks, but for sweeping a certain area.

The missile blast like this is capable of decimating buildings, disintegrating a person and wiping out living creatures for miles around, which could cause great loss of life and turn cities to rubble.

According to what is already known about the technology, when dropped, the bomb thermobaric undergoes a small explosion, which evaporates quickly like an aerosol, capable of penetrating buildings and low places such as basements, bunkers and caves.

A large explosive is programmed to explode shortly afterward. It is packed with fine metallic grains. These particles, usually aluminum-based, ignite a fraction of a second later and burn at very high temperatures, in the region of 3,000 degrees Celsius, creating a fireball and a metal storm.

Still, that’s not the most devastating effect of the explosion. It’s the intense shock wave and the resulting vacuum that does the most damage. Basically, its strength crushes its victims to death, being able to break bones, dislodge eyes, burst eardrums and split internal organs. Not to mention it sucks all the air out of your lungs.

The science behind the weapon

Thermobaric missiles are filled with a volatile, vaporous, highly explosive fuel and a chemical mixture, which upon detonation causes supersonic blast waves, mixing with the air.

Most explosives in the composition detonate in the first stage, in an effect that resembles a spray bottle. They can be identified by their relatively prolonged burning burst. The result is a vacuum effect that sucks in all the air from the ground level and launches it upward in a huge mushroom cloud.

According to an article in Passadiço magazine, from the Brazilian Navy’s Almirante Marques de Leão Training Center, the explosives are metals or ethylene or propylene oxides.

“This last class of compounds are highly dangerous oxygenated chemicals because, even if they fail and do not detonate, they are capable of causing burns and harmful effects to humans through contact and inhalation,” says the material.

In the second stage, there is a new explosion that ignites the fuel that had been pulverized. It is at this moment that a violent detonation takes place, displacing a large volume of air and producing enormous pressures in the air.

“Unlike traditional explosives, the thermobaric weapon, when detonating, consumes atmospheric air affecting the targets through shock wave and secondary effects of oxygen burning. It is noteworthy, for example, that people located a few meters from the point of explosions are disintegrated and those tens of meters away can suffer severe impacts on the organism”, adds the article.

*With information from news agencies and the Independent, Mirror and News websites (Australia).