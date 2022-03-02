what is known about convoy advancing on Kiev

Satellites captured footage of a 65km-long convoy of Russian military vehicles approaching Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. The move, confirmed by the company Maxar Technologies to CNN on Monday (28), reported that the troops would be about 30 km from the largest Ukrainian city. However, the convoy has not advanced in recent days, generating different versions on the subject.

According to The New York Times, a senior Pentagon official reported that Russian soldiers would be surrendering and sabotaging their own vehicles, and there would be logistical problems, such as lack of fuel. The Russian Defense Ministry countered, stating that the lines are regularized, and that the little movement of the convoy is strategic.

The 65 km long Russian column is made up of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistical vehicles. According to Maxar, clouds of smoke rose from houses and buildings near the roads where the convoy is, but it is not possible to say the cause.

Russian forces captured by satellite imagery are near Antonov Airport, about 25 km from central Kiev, and extend to the outskirts of Prybirsk, according to the US satellite imagery company.

“The lineup of vehicles is so extensive that it has not been fully captured in satellite imagery. In some areas, vehicles appear in two or three rows,” reported The New York Times.

US officials also indicate that the amount of Russian troops may be able to overcome any attempt at Ukrainian resistance. The invaded country’s Emergency Service estimates that at least 2,000 civilians have died since the troops russians entered the country.

Troop displacement difficulties

However, the difficulties faced by Russian troops, as the senior Pentagon official told The New York Times on condition of anonymity, may be the explanation for the slow movement to Kiev of the convoy of tanks and armored vehicles.

According to him, Russian soldiers would be short of food and fuel. Young and ill-prepared, they would have lowered their weapons before even fighting, after being surprised by the rigidity of the Ukrainian defense, the US government source said.

Image: UOL Art

In some cases, Russian military personnel deliberately punctured the fuel tanks of their vehicles to avoid fighting the enemy, the senior Pentagon official added to The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, the source did not explain how this war information reached the Pentagon, but said that Russian soldiers’ statements were likely intercepted by US intelligence services.

Despite the military might of the Russians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that 6,000 Russian soldiers have already died in the fighting – information not confirmed by Russian authorities. Last Sunday (27), the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that there were casualties among troops sent to the neighboring country, but did not provide numbers or names of the dead and wounded.

seventh day of conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached its seventh day today, with heavy attacks on the second largest Ukrainian city, Kharkiv, with bombing of the city hall.

In the south of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces say they have taken control of the town of Kherson, near the Crimean peninsula. Ukrainian authorities deny it, and speak of siege.

The eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is suffering mass casualties and water shortages as it fends off a relentless onslaught of Russian forces, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV.

A missile blew up a building in Ukraine as a volunteer recorded video to comment on donations intended for victims. In the images, it is possible to hear the noise of the artifact approaching at high speed, until the moment it hits the building.

More than 40,000 people are without food and electricity in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said today, as a result of Russian attacks on the region. Among the cities affected are Donetsk and Lugansk, which are in territories occupied by pro-Russian separatists recognized by Putin as autonomous republics.

About ten people, including eight children, were evacuated from the basement of a school in the city of Severodonetsk after a bombing.