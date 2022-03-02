What is NATO and why does Putin not accept Ukraine in the organization?

The escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has shone the world’s spotlight on a military alliance that, while ancient and influential, was not a massive presence in the world’s vocabulary. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO (NATO), came to be identified by the Russians as a threat and one of the justifications for military offensives in Ukraine.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict generated a greater interest in knowing the issues involving the organization. According to partial data from Google Trendsthe terms “NATO” and “Nato” registered their popularity spikes in searches on the platform in the last month of February.

Despite being partial data, they are already the largest since the platform started recording searches for terms in 2004.



Search terms “NATO” and “Nato” peaked in popularity on Google in February 2022, in the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (Photo: Reproduction / Google Trends)











NATO is a military alliance, created in 1949 and currently composed of 30 nations of North America and Europe. Among them, great Western powers such as the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. At the time of its foundation, its main function was to protect European nations from the expansion of the Soviet Union (USSR) and the influence of communism in the post-World War II period; during the escalation of the Cold War.

A few years later, the USSR responded to the creation of NATO with the so-called Warsaw Pact (1955), a military alliance with countries of the then communist bloc. Despite this, with the unfolding of the Cold War and the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, the Soviet strength diminished to the point that, nowadays, nations that were part of the Soviet bloc are now part of the NATO cadres. Among them are: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

One of the reasons that reignited old tensions between Russians and Ukrainians, which have been exacerbated since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, was Ukraine’s growing rapprochement with the West. Whether in the interest of the local government to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) or even the European Union (EU).

Geographically, Ukraine is practically the territory that separates Russia from the European Union, so the Russians have come to see this proximity as a threat to their political, commercial interests and zones of influence in Eastern Europe.

An important factor to consider is that NATO establishes that an attack on a member country would mean a conflict against the entire military bloc. In practice, this means that if Ukraine entered the alliance and suffered a Russian attack, like the current ones, it could lead to an all-out war.

Also in 2008, NATO began to consider opening up to Ukraine, but without setting a date. Relations began to heat up and since then, the Russian president has pointed out that the expansion of NATO across Eastern Europe is an existential threat to the country.

In December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a journalist that NATO’s expansion across Eastern Europe was “unacceptable” and asked what Americans would react to in the opposite scenario. “How would the United States react if we placed our missiles on the Canadian-US border, or on the US-Mexico border?” he pointed out.

The Russian leader also recalled the territorial conflicts between Americans and Mexicans. “Have Mexico and the US ever had territorial disputes? Whose were California and Texas? Have you forgotten? Alright, it’s over. Nobody remembers it today as they remember Crimea,” he concluded at the time.

For the Russian leader, seeing Ukraine, a close neighbor geographically, historically and culturally, bowing to Western interests would entail a loss of strength. To get a sense of the historical connection, the city of Kiev, the current capital of Ukraine, was the first capital of what is now Russia. The Russian language is widely spoken within Ukrainian territory.

Putin points out as an ideal scenario a framework in which NATO would return to its pre-1997 composition, which would exclude the former Soviet republics from the organization. As a way of avoiding the current armed conflict, he also asked NATO to guarantee that the Ukrainians would never enter the alliance.

