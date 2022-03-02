What we should eat (and what we shouldn’t) to prevent depression

Mental illness is said to be reaching pandemic levels, made worse by the last two years of the fight against the coronavirus. Especially depression, which at the moment is one of the most common mental problems in the world. What role does our diet play in its prevention? We will see.

It is well known that malnutrition is a key risk factor for so-called non-communicable diseases. They are responsible for 7 out of 10 deaths in the world. Of these, cardiovascular disease and cancer are the main ones.



But the thing doesn’t stop there. Nutrients participate in all biological functions and as such are involved in the functioning of the immune system, nervous system, energy production and so on.

That’s why, although a priori it may surprise us, food also affects our mental health. As early as 2014, there were indications that a healthy diet was associated with a lower risk of depression. In 2018, new studies confirmed this relationship. At that time, it was based on the follow-up of patients for several months or even years.

Not only that, but improving diet reduces depressive symptoms, according to a set of clinical trials with more than a significant number of participants. Interestingly, the results seem to be better in women.

Among the healthy diets that have been shown to be associated with depression is the Mediterranean diet. Adherence to this diet appears to confer some protection against depression, according to a 2019 review. At that time, results appeared to depend on the type of study.



Since then, several studies have confirmed the positive relationship of the Mediterranean diet with a lower risk of depression. One of them carried out by the University of Navarra in 2019. And another, smaller, in the Netherlands in 2020.

Fruits and Fish as “Antidepressants”

The Mediterranean diet is based on fruits, vegetables, olive oil, legumes, nuts, fish/seafood and white meat. The study of these food groups indicates that consumption of some of them is associated with a lower risk of depression (fruits, nuts, vegetables and whole grains, as well as fish).

In contrast, ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk of depressive symptoms, according to a study in France. Other works in Brazil associate them with an increase in stress.

According to the NOVA classification, ultra-processed foods are foods made through the use of various industrial processes, which usually carry combinations of added sugar, oils/fats or salt. In addition, they contain additives to prolong their duration or make them more attractive. Some examples are refreshing drinks or juice, snacksmargarine, breakfast cereals, industrial sweets, prepared meals, cookies or energy bars.

Diets high in fried foods, processed meat, high-fat dairy, refined cereals and sweet desserts have been shown to be linked to increased depressive symptoms. And something similar happens with fast food and industrial sweets.

Omega 3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA

As for nutrients, the ones that have been most widely studied are omega 3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA. These are mainly obtained from fish and seafood, with a higher concentration in fatty fish.

Levels of both were seen to be decreased in patients with depression. In addition, omega-3 treatment in patients improves symptoms of depression, including insomnia, anxiety, feelings of guilt or suicidal thoughts.

Another depression-related nutrient is zinc, which is primarily present in legumes, nuts, whole grains, and meat. Patients with depression have been shown to have lower levels of this mineral in their blood. Furthermore, an association between the degree of zinc deficiency and the severity of depression has been described.



Some vitamins are also related to depression, especially due to their deficit. These are vitamins B3, B6, B8, C and folic acid. Vitamin C can be found in fresh fruits and vegetables; while folic acid can be found in vegetables and also in legumes, whole grains, nuts and eggs.

As for vitamins B3, B6 and B8, we can get them from eggs, meat, fish and whole grains.

Healthy diet for a healthy brain

We have many reasons to make healthy eating one of our priorities. The best known is a lower risk of mortality, diabetes or some types of cancer.

But it’s also important to keep in mind its protective effect against depression. This is especially important considering that the WHO estimates that it affects 264 million people worldwide.



Ana Belén Ropero Lara, Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology – Director of the BADALI project, Nutrition website. Institute of Bioengineering, Miguel Hernandez University

This article originally appeared on The Conversation.

