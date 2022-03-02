Who is the group of volunteers helping Brazilians to leave Ukraine | large northern river

The person carrying the cardboard was Clara Magalhães Martins, 31, who entered the country at war precisely in search of her compatriots to help them cross the border. Clara is part of the front line of the Frente BrazUcra group, which has managed to rescue at least 120 people since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

About 30 people were rescued by the volunteers who entered the country at war. The others received information, through a messaging application, about safe routes and the best borders to flee.

The group has also been distributing food, water and medicine to people queuing at the borders.

“I believe that a very important value of the group for the people who are there must be the feeling that they are not helpless“, Clara Magalhães told g1.

The group on the messaging app currently has nearly 1,000 people who share information and offer support. About 30 are directly part of the BrazUcra Front organization.

Born in São Paulo, Clara has been living in Leipzig, Germany since August last year, where she is studying for an MBA. As soon as the war started, she offered, on a social network, housing for those fleeing Ukraine. Other people also volunteered in this way and that’s where the group came from.

“We quickly saw that this was the least of our worries. The big problem was that people weren’t able to get out of Ukraine. The group quickly assembled for a rescue and logistical operation,” he explained.

Clara then left the city and drove for 15 hours to the Polish-Ukrainian border. There, she slept the first two nights inside her own vehicle. On Sunday, she managed to enter Ukraine through the Medyka border, when she rescued two football players and the wife of one of them.

“Entering Ukraine was not in my life plans, at a time of armed conflict, but we go because it opened the possibility. I knew there were three Brazilians there who needed rescue. I ended up entering. Luckily and by my little cardboard flag , we ended up meeting and managed to make the exit safely”, Clara reported.

“The Brazilians I met knew that the group existed, but they were in disbelief. I was even more disbelieving and I just thought: ‘I can’t believe I found these people,'” he said.

What she saw as she entered the war-torn country and faced the queues, she describes as “a very sad, heavy situation”.

“People in very long lines, especially on the Polish-Ukrainian border. No food, no water, needing medicine. Lots of babies, small children and the elderly,” said Clara.

distribution of groceries

Faced with the situation, the Frente BrazUcra group began to buy food, water and medicines to offer to people at the border facing lines to leave Ukraine.

“In the first batch of donations, I came with a trunk full. I spent 100 euros and I thought I had enough food and water. After you enter you see: if there is a millimeter that fits in the car, you will buy something to fill the car“, he pointed out.

She tries to enter Ukraine again with a new load of groceries this Tuesday (1st). “In this car I have almost 1,000 euros in medicine and more than 1,500 in food and water. If we get in, we take this groceries. And it’s for everyone. Whoever needs it, we deliver”, she says. .

Everything, at first, came out of the volunteers’ own pockets. Recently, they opened a donation channel for those who can also help with values ​​through crowdfunding platforms. The group also warns of fake profiles and also says that it does not receive values ​​for Pix.

In addition to Clara, at least four other Brazilians have also worked on the borders to rescue compatriots. And that mission has been complicated.

To enter Ukraine for the first time, the paulistana says that it took three hours in line. To cross the border back, it took 17 hours.

She says that the region in which she has worked gives a feeling of more security in the midst of war. Despite this, she does not know how long she will be able to help rescue Brazilians and bring supplies into the country.

“We actually feel a bit of security here where we are operating, but we see especially a rush today. I think tension is starting to build for the ground crew,” reported.

“We feel that the urgency is getting bigger and that our window of action is significantly decreasing by the hour. So, on my side, I feel, not a desperation, but a rush to get in”.

In addition to the people in the field, who work across borders, the group also has a team that organizes information on several fronts from a logistical and information point of view.

Psychoanalyst and teacher Mary Elaine, who lives in Zgorzelec, Poland, has been working remotely on the BrazUcra Front. She is part of the team that transmits updated information to Brazilians in Ukraine through messaging apps.

Among the main tasks are to search and trace safe routes daily, in addition to gathering more volunteers.

“Until she arrives at the border, I need to provide all the support remotely, connecting my volunteer, because I need to know how many hours it will take to get there and if the nearest border is possible to cross”, he says.

Russia, with the authorization of President Vladimir Putin, began in the early hours of February 24 a wide-ranging military operation to invade Ukraine. There are images of explosions and tank movements in different Ukrainian cities. Putin told Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home.

“Whoever tries to interfere or, even more, create threats to our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences like never before experienced in history,” he threatened. See on the map below.

The operation started in eastern Ukraine but went beyond the Donbass region and several towns along the Ukrainian border were bombed.