Why Babi Yar, home to the TV tower targeted by Russians, is symbolic in European history

Luiz Antonio Araújo

From Porto Alegre to BBC News Brazil

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Episode was part of the ‘Holocaust of Bullets’

The equipment is situated in the immediate vicinity of the scene of one of the biggest massacres of Jews by German forces during the Second World War.

Babi Yar, in Russian and Ukrainian, means “Granny’s Ravine”. Ravine, also called in Portuguese as gully or boçoroca, is a deep crack produced in the soil by erosion.

Until the middle of the last century, this formation was located in the middle of a field on the outskirts of Kiev, then capital of the Ukrainian Soviet republic. With less than 200,000 inhabitants, the city was the largest in the country.

When Operation Barbarossa began, as the German invasion of the Soviet Union was called from June 1941, Ukraine was a fundamental objective in the plan of Adolf Hitler’s regime.

In addition to being the largest of the non-Russian republics, it had immense economic value – its black soil was conducive to agricultural activity, making it a grain store for the country.

It was also decisive from a strategic point of view, as it could serve as a bridgehead for the advance towards Moscow.

For this reason, one of the three arms of the invasion, in charge of Army Group Center, had as one of its fundamental missions the siege and capture of Kiev.

‘Holocaust of bullets’

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, 34,000 Jews were shot in two days

It took the Germans ten days to capture the capital. In addition to hundreds of thousands of prisoners, the occupiers took control of a civilian population that included around 50,000 Jews.

Since the end of the 18th century, the city has been the center of Jewish life in Europe. Its Central Synagogue, an imposing two-story building in the central district of Podol, built in 1895, was the most important Jewish institution in the country.

In a republic with greater ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversity than other Soviet regions – different regions of Ukraine had been part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Poland and the Soviet Union – Jews constituted a common element.

Ten days after taking the city, German military authorities summoned “all Jewish residents of Kiev and its environs” to appear at the corner of Melnyk and Dokterivsky Streets on the morning of 29 September.

They were instructed to take documents, money and clothes with them, under penalty of being shot.

Accustomed to deportations under the Soviet regime of Josef Stalin, Jews in Kiev responded to the call, believing they would be loaded onto trains.

Taken to Babi Yar in groups of ten, they were shot at the edge of the ravine, their bodies rolling to the bottom of the ravine.

The operation, which lasted two days, left around 34,000 dead among men, women and children.

Executions were carried out by the Einsatzgruppen C, a unit of the SS (Nazi paramilitary unit), with the support of other extermination units and the German 6th Army.

This episode is individually considered the greatest massacre of the Holocaust.

photo caption, Five people died in Kiev TV tower attack

In the following years, the German authorities continued to use Babi Yar as a place of execution for Jews.

After the war, the Soviet authorities built a German prison camp in Babi Yar.

The expansion of the city in the 1960s and 1970s led to the urbanization of the ravine, surrounded by avenues and residential complexes.

It was not until 1976 that the site received a memorial to all those killed in the Great Patriotic War, as World War II was known in the Soviet Union, as the regime avoided making reference to the fact that Jews were a prime target of Hitler.

A specific memorial on the massacres of Jews was not built in Babi Yar until after the end of the Soviet Union.

Today, Babi Yar is a quiet, leafy park that forms part of Kiev’s urban landscape.

Inside, you can find monuments from various eras about the events that took place there, including a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Currently, Babi Yar is a park, where a monument honors the victims

The most famous tribute, however, is not situated on the edge of the park. It is the poem Babi Yar, by Russian poet Yevgueni Yevtushenko, written in 1961 to protest the Soviet authorities’ refusal to mark the massacre of Jews there.

“No monument stands in Babi Yar.

A pure drop like a raw tombstone.