Why Babi Yar, home to the TV tower targeted by Russians, is symbolic in European history

Tribute to the victims of Babi Yar

Episode was part of the ‘Holocaust of Bullets’

The equipment is situated in the immediate vicinity of the scene of one of the biggest massacres of Jews by German forces during the Second World War.

Babi Yar, in Russian and Ukrainian, means “Granny’s Ravine”. Ravine, also called in Portuguese as gully or boçoroca, is a deep crack produced in the soil by erosion.

Until the middle of the last century, this formation was located in the middle of a field on the outskirts of Kiev, then capital of the Ukrainian Soviet republic. With less than 200,000 inhabitants, the city was the largest in the country.

