Why Putin's Miscalculation Could Make Russia Step Up Attacks

  John Simpson
  BBC International Affairs Editor

Destroyed tank outside Kiev

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Ukrainian resistance has been tough

Ukraine’s reaction to the first week of Russia’s offensive against the country was much stronger than Vladimir Putin had expected, or quite possibly what his generals had promised him.

These are still, however, the early stages of what could become a sordid war.

Putin likely expected the Ukrainian capital Kiev to fall within days of the invasion by Russian forces. And he certainly expected that the so-called Western countries (mainly the US, the European Union and the UK), intimidated and divided, would accept that he would claim the territory he says is historically part of Russia.

None of this happened. Ukraine proved to be resilient, and the reaction from Western countries, particularly Germany, was much harsher than he thought. Russia’s economy has already been brutally hit.

