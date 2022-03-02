Why Putin’s Miscalculation Could Make Russia Step Up Attacks

John Simpson

BBC International Affairs Editor

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian resistance has been tough

Ukraine’s reaction to the first week of Russia’s offensive against the country was much stronger than Vladimir Putin had expected, or quite possibly what his generals had promised him.

These are still, however, the early stages of what could become a sordid war.

Putin likely expected the Ukrainian capital Kiev to fall within days of the invasion by Russian forces. And he certainly expected that the so-called Western countries (mainly the US, the European Union and the UK), intimidated and divided, would accept that he would claim the territory he says is historically part of Russia.

None of this happened. Ukraine proved to be resilient, and the reaction from Western countries, particularly Germany, was much harsher than he thought. Russia’s economy has already been brutally hit.

A major Putin ally, China, now seems concerned that this outbreak of Western anger could one day turn against itself — with serious potential damage to the Chinese economy — and so has already moved to distance itself from the invasion. .

NATO, on the other hand, can strengthen itself. Finland and Sweden could end up joining the alliance in search of protection. Putin launched this war in part to prevent Ukraine from ever joining NATO, but he may find himself running into even more alliance members around him, in this case on his northwestern border.

All of these are major setbacks for the Russian president, and stem from his own miscalculations, a reflection of the plans he made while in isolation from covid. Putin listened to only a few advisers, who we can assume told him only what he wanted to hear.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Injured woman in Kharkiv receives aid (1/3): several civilians are reported to be injured

Now, you will have to look for new options. Putin has always refused to back down when things don’t go as planned. He will fight back harder—and he has the weapons to do so.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US claims that Russian forces have already used a thermobaric weapon – a so-called “vacuum bomb”, which sucks in oxygen to generate a devastating high-temperature blast.

Diplomatic representatives often make extreme claims at times like the present, but the fact is that we’ve already seen videos of Russian thermobaric rocket launchers en route to Ukraine. Analysts say it is likely only a matter of time before they are used more widely.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Building hit by missile in Kiev (26/2): conflict has already entered urban areas

Photographs also indicate that cluster bombs may have been used against civilians in Kharkiv. When fired, these artifacts scatter what are called “submunitions”, which provide a shower of shrapnel that causes serious injury to anyone within a considerably wide range.

An international convention in 2008 banned such weapons from being used – Russia, however, was not a signatory to the agreement, claiming that it uses cluster bombs under international humanitarian law. The people of Kharkiv possibly disagree with this.

Vladimir Putin does not hesitate before using excessively dangerous weapons. He is believed to have authorized the use of radioactive polonium to assassinate former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006. It is likely that he also agreed to let Russian military intelligence attack Sergei Skripal, another defector, with the nerve agent. Novichok in Salisbury in 2018. Skripal survived, although one woman, Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to the lethal substance.

The danger to totally innocent civilians doesn’t seem to have worried him.

These were intended as targeted killings, not the kind of widespread attack we are starting to see in Ukraine, but the principle is the same – civilian lives don’t matter if Russia’s broader interests are at stake.

Is he prepared to use nuclear weapons if he doesn’t get what he wants in Ukraine? That should be a possibility — but most analysts think we’re not close to that stage yet.

It is true that Putin has somberly said that if anyone considers interfering in the conflict, he will face “more serious consequences than any in his history”. And he always repeats the idea that if the world doesn’t include Russia, why should it continue to exist?

Still, NATO would have to miscalculate very badly for a nuclear confrontation to develop.

History can repeat itself—in 1939, Stalin attacked Finland in the hope that the country would surrender within days. The Finnish Armed Forces and civilians showed, however, a tough resistance, which caused significant human and material casualties for the Russian Army.

When the so-called Winter War came to an end, Finland lost territories but remained an independent country. There is a possibility that the war in Ukraine will end in a similar way.

We are just at the beginning of events, and just because Ukraine has resisted so far doesn’t mean it can resist Russia’s military might for long. The first round, however, went better than expected, and the West’s response was far more robust than most people expected — especially Vladimir Putin.