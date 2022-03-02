Why you should track pension fund profitability

Pension investment funds accumulate R$ 1.05 trillion, equivalent to 15.17% of all shareholders’ equity, according to January data from Anbima.

The profitability history, management quality and scenario monitoring are the main points of attention when choosing an asset

With the participation of new financial institutions in the market, such as digital banks and brokers, the number of funds has doubled in three years

The organization of the budget for the future is one of the topics of financial education that Brazilians are increasingly aware of. Even with possible difficulties in monthly planning, in times of inflation and high interest rates, the long-term reserve becomes a concern among the youngest. With the participation of new financial institutions in the market, such as digital banks and brokers, the possibilities are increasingly diversified.

Having in the composition fixed income assets, multimarket or just shares, funds focused on pensions can be assets for building long-term wealth, but they can still be pitfalls. Because of this, it is necessary to choose assets with a history of profitability and good management.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), pension investment funds accumulate R$ 1.05 trillion, equivalent to 15.17% of the entire net worth of the market in January this year.

Profitability or snare?

as shown by E-Investor, based on data from Empiricus, some funds do not earn any percentage of the CDI, an acronym for the Interbank Deposit Certificate, which in practice works to maintain purchasing power. That is, for the investor of these assets, there is no difference between allocating money in the asset or under the mattress.

According to the survey, the 150 worst funds are managed by one of the country’s major banks: BrasilPrev (from Banco do Brasil), Bradesco, Caixa, Itaú and Santander.

On the other hand, according to a survey by Economatica, there are funds that return as much as 25.57% between February 18, 2021 and February 18, 2021, such as the Trigono Icatu 100 FIA Prev Fife, leader among funds without exclusivity. According to the manager, the fund’s objective is to obtain capital gains through operations in the stock, dividend and interest markets, so the composition depends on factors such as liquidity and the potential for asset appreciation.

Among fixed income funds, the highlight was Bradesco FI RF Toucan XXXI HTM NR, with gains of 23.79% also in the last 12 months. The fund is composed of NTN-C assets, that is, National Treasury Note type C represented by the Treasury IGP-M.

Due to the growth of the financial and capital markets, the possibilities of investments in this asset class are expanded. From December 2018 to last month, the amount of pension funds doubled, reaching 3,353. And it is possible to find opportunities through the investment platforms themselves.

For Luiz Bacellar, CEO of Saks, he emphasizes the two possibilities of investments: the VGBL, which can be contracted by anyone, and the PGBL, indicated for those who make the complete declaration of income tax (IR), since it has a deduction legal with a ceiling of up to 12% of annual gross income.

“In this type of allocation, the habit of investing every month is more important than profitability, however, if you can have a better return on some other pension plan, you should seek this result”, he advises.

How to choose a background

According to Denise Machado, partner responsible for the private area at Messem Investimentos, setting objectives and goals is the first step in deciding which assets to invest in, especially when thinking about the very long term. “It’s not just buying a plan and not checking its performance. It is necessary to monitor whether the yield is in line with the market standard”, she assesses.

According to her, the available options are comprehensive, but the monitoring of reports and the good reputation of houses and managers make the difference when it comes to seeing the results.

Igor Cavaca, manager of Warren Asset, explains that the composition of this type of asset can be complex due to the longer period and for serving from fixed income, multimarket or just stocks, depending on the risk profile of the investor. For each asset or investor characteristic, different strategies may be more beneficial. However, each step must be evaluated.

The expert explains that competition between new financial institutions makes better products appear on the market. “While in the past the industry had a negative impact on quota holders, the new players seek efficiency to gain prominence among competitors”, he evaluates.

He also points out that digital banks cover different investor profiles and, with the respective macroeconomic scenario in the country, are able to offer products that meet customer needs.

As an example, he highlights that the manager realized the need to offer funds with more risks while the Selic was at 2%, in the period between August 2020 and January 2021. Because of this, a moderate profile pension fund, for example, would bring more profitability to the investor. On the other hand, with the increase in interest rates, fixed income assets gained more attractiveness.

