With online commerce boom, demand for logistics warehouses soars in the country – Economy

while the malls and corporate slabs saw their vacant spaces for rent increase because of social isolation and the home office, warehouses in high-end logistics condominiums are in the opposite situation. Even with the record delivery of 2.2 million square meters (m²) of new areas last year, the availability of high-end warehouses in the country remains restricted. In the North, Northeast and South states there is a lack of sheds for rent.

The squeeze caused by the explosion of e-commerce meant that 2021 ended with the lowest average rate of empty warehouses in the country in seven years, 10.19%, according to the survey by the SiiLA, a company specialized in market research. In Sergipe and Paraíba, vacancy is zero. In Ceará and Espírito Santo, it does not reach 1%. In Amazonas, Pará, Goiás and Santa Catarina it is below 4%.

Even the State of São Paulo, which concentrates most of the new ventures, has supply problems. São Paulo’s average vacancy rate of 12.31%, slightly above the national average, is still very low and the lowest in seven years. And in the most coveted municipalities, such as Cajamar and Barueri, this rate varies between 6% and 7%.

“The advance of e-commerce that occurred with the pandemic increased the demand for warehouses in more distant regions of the country, where the offer of better quality assets is smaller”, he says. Giancarlo Nicastro, CEO of SiiLA and responsible for the research. This has led to a faster reduction in the availability of empty sheds in these locations. The higher demand is already starting to have an impact on prices in some regions, mainly in more upscale areas within a radius of 30 kilometers from the city of São Paulo. The cumulative increase in two years reaches 35%.

The best quality projects are those that follow a series of specifications, such as a ceiling height of over 8 meters, a laser-level floor that supports more than 5 tons of cargo, and other requirements that provide greater efficiency in storage, loading and unloading of goods. This type of warehouse is especially sought after by large e-commerce groups whose crucial point is to be agile in the delivery of products sold online.

The shortage was felt by the Free marketfor example, the largest online commerce company in the country. In the last 24 months, it was the company that most rented warehouses, 646.8 thousand m², according to the survey.

Since 2020, the company has been working with sheds built to order (“built to suit”, BTS, in market jargon). “We need to migrate some expansions to BTS, and the last sheds were just BTS”, says Luiz Vergueiro, Operations Director at Mercado Livre Brasil.

The executive points out that, when there is no warehouse, delivery is made from a more distant region and, therefore, the customer ends up not receiving the purchase on the same day. “And reducing delivery time increases the potential of the sale,” he says.

The company does not disclose how many bespoke shed projects are in the works. But this year, a custom-built warehouse of 80,000 m² will be inaugurated in Betim (MG). The objective is for sales in Greater Belo Horizonte to be delivered on the same day as the purchase. Today the goods for the region arrive the next day.

THE American is another e-commerce giant that has partnered to build a logistics warehouse in Pará, where vacancy closed the year at 3.16%. The company reports that it registers a very strong sale in the state, both online and in physical stores. North and Northeast states are served by two distribution centers in Ananindeua (PA) and Benevides (PA). The third distribution center in Pará, in a 60,000 m² warehouse, also in Benevides, starts operating this semester. With this, the company will be able to place the sales at the destination in less than 24 hours.

Sergio Fisher, CEO of LOG, one of the largest developers of logistics sheds, says that the company had no intention of investing in Pará until four customers asked for areas in Belém (PA). “We didn’t have the capacity to deliver immediately, but we went to study the market.” This semester, the company concludes the first condominium project, already 100% leased, and is evaluating a second one, because there are other clients looking for more space in the region. This movement is repeated in other locations, such as Goiânia (GO), where the company will deliver a second condominium; in Contagem (MG), the fourth; and in Fortaleza (CE), the third.

Growth

With a national presence and 63% of customers linked directly or indirectly to e-commerce, LOG had the best performance in the country since the beginning of operations in 2008 in 2021. The company ended the year with a vacancy rate of 3.11% and 83% of assets that will be completed this year are pre-leased. “We wouldn’t have such robust growth if it weren’t for e-commerce,” he says.

After two consecutive years of record deliveries, the company expanded the plan drawn up at the end of 2019 to 2024 by 50%. Now it plans to deliver 1,500 m² of warehouses. Another highlight of 2021 was the closing of five contracts for the construction of custom sheds, the majority for online commerce. “Two years ago we didn’t have BTS contracts,” says the CEO.

Mauro Dias, president of GLP, global investment manager in logistics, which has about 70% of the 3.4 million m² built in São Paulo, felt an increase in customer demand for warehouses outside the state, due to e-commerce.

Last year, the company delivered 404,000 m² of warehouses, a record since it began operating in Brazil in 2012. Two-thirds of the new areas reached the market already leased, due to strong demand from e-commerce. “It was a good surprise, because the expectation is generally to rent within 18 months after the project is ready”, he says. This year and next, the goal is to deliver 700,000 m² of warehouses, basically in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.