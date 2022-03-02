With tough speech against Putin and announcement of more sanctions, Biden has his 1st State of the Union | World

US President Joe Biden hardened his speech against Vladimir Putin and announced more sanctions on Russia for the war in Ukraine, this Tuesday (1st), in his first State of the Union, a traditional speech that takes place once a year in Congress. from United States.

“6 days ago Vladimir Putin of Russia thought he was going to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bow to his threatening ways, but he had a miscalculation, he came across the Ukrainian people “, said Biden.

The American quoted the speech of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the European Parliament and thanked the presence of the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington, Oksana Markarova, who received a standing ovation by members of Congress and guests.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US gets a standing ovation during Joe Biden’s speech

“Throughout our history, we have learned this lesson: when dictators don’t pay the price for their aggression, they cause more chaos“, Biden said. “They keep moving. And the costs and threats to the US and the world continue to increase.”

Biden defended the importance of US diplomacy and the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) military alliance, formed by the US and 29 other countries. He added that the US would protect “every inch of NATO territory”.

What is NATO, what does the acronym mean, member countries and objectives

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created, to ensure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The US is a member along with 29 other nations. That matters. American diplomacy is important.”

Biden: ‘The US will protect every inch of NATO territory’

“Putin’s war was premeditated and not provoked […] He thought the West and NATO would split. He thought he could divide us. He was wrong,” the US president said.

“To all Americans, I will be honest with you, as I always promised I would be,” Biden said. “A Russian dictator, invading a foreign countryhas costs all over the world.”

Biden announced the closure of American airspace to Russian flights and a series of “robust” economic sanctions that will “hurt”.

“Putin knows he’s isolated like he’s never been, and we are together. Together with our allies we are now securing powerful sanctions against them.”

He assured, however, that he will protect American companies and consumers from the side effects. To that end, he announced the release of US and allied emergency oil stockpiless. There will be a total of 60 million barrels, of these, 30 million only from American reserves.

“And we are ready to do more, if necessary, together with our allies,” Biden said. “Actions will show Putin that he has gotten weaker and the rest of the world has gotten stronger.”

The American president also said that the US Department of Justice will investigate and punish Russian oligarchs involved in criminal activities.

“Today I say to Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who stole billions of dollars from this violent regime, no more,” said the American. “We are joining our European allies to find and seize your yachts, luxury apartments, private jets. We are after your illegitimate gains.”

2 of 3 President Joe Biden in Congress for his State of the Union address. — Photo: GloboNews President Joe Biden in Congress for his State of the Union address. — Photo: GloboNews

The American president united the two parties – Republican and Democrat – in announcing the measures against Putin and the Russian oligarchs.

As soon as he reported on the latest sanctions against Russia, Biden was applauded by both sides of the US Congress, despite the Biden administration failing to achieve unanimity on its domestic policy issues – such as the infrastructure package, for example.

In general, congressmen take advantage of the State of the Union to send symbolic messages to the government. In this year, many of them wore the colors blue and yellowthe same as the flag of Ukraine, to show support for this nation and the US response to this war.

3 of 3 Representatives Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) arrive at the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, March 1 2022 — Photo: Sarahbeth Maney/Pool via REUTERS Representatives Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) arrive at the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, March 1, 2022 — Photo: Sarahbeth Maney/Pool via REUTERS

Economy and infrastructure

In addition to the war in Ukraine, Biden also spoke on topics on his domestic agenda. The president has once again defended his infrastructure plan, which is meeting resistance in Congress.

The president also presented his proposal to fight inflation in the USa concern that has worsened during the pandemic.

“My plan to fight inflation will reduce your costs and lower your deficit,” Biden will say.

“We have a choice,” the Democrat said. “One way to fight inflation is to cut wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.”

“Reduce your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in the US. More infrastructure and innovation in the US,” the president said.

Right to vote and 1st black woman on the Supreme Court

The US president appealed to the Senate to pass the free-voting law, dubbed the John Louis Act.

He reinforced the right to vote as a fundamental right and said he has been hampered by state laws that make it difficult for the most vulnerable communities to vote.

Biden also spoke of the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, His First Supreme Court Justicewhich must pass Congressional approval.

Jackson, a black woman, will assume the chair of Minister Stephen Breyer, who was also honored during the State of the Union.

The American president began the speech celebrating that this year it could be done in person, with the relaxation of measures for Covid-19.

In the US, several states are alreadyremoving the mandatory use of masks even indoors due to the advance of vaccination.

“Tonight I can say that we are safely moving back into more normal routines,” Biden said.

The president also remembered the victims of the pandemic, and said that it is necessary to “be on guard” and continue to fight the virus, and its transmission, to avoid new variants.

“We will never give up on vaccinating more Americans,” the Democrat said. In the US, 65.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Our World in Data platform.

He added that the country was about to approve vaccination for children under five, and that scientists were “working hard” to develop antiviral treatments.

What is the State of the Union?

It is the president’s speech that takes place every year at a joint session of the US Congress. In it, the head of state and government provides clarification to parliamentarians, military and members of the Supreme Court about the current situation in the USA and the plans and priorities of the year.

The first State of the Union address was given by George Washington on January 8, 1790.