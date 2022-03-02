With tough speech against Putin and announcement of more sanctions, Biden has his 1st State of the Union | World

US President Joe Biden is now delivering his first State of the Union address, a traditional annual address by US leaders in Congress.

He started by remembering the pandemic, which caused the 2021 speech to be delivered remotely. To introduce the war in Ukraine, he said that freedom will always win over tyranny.

“6 days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia thought he would shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bow to his threatening ways, but he had a miscalculation, he came across the Ukrainian people,” said the president.

He quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the European Parliament and thanked the Ukrainian ambassador to Washington, who was invited by First Lady Jill Biden.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people,” Biden said as Oksana Markarova received a standing ovation from members of Congress.

“Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators don’t pay the price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs and threats to the US and the world keep increasing,” he said. .

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created, to ensure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The US is a member along with 29 other nations. That matters. American diplomacy is important.”

Biden also said the US would protect “every inch of NATO territory”. Watch the VIDEO below.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and not provoked […] He thought the West and NATO would split. He thought he could divide us. He was wrong,” Biden will say.

Biden: ‘The US will protect every inch of NATO territory’

More sanctions against Putin

“Putin knows he is as isolated as he has ever been, and we are together. Together with our allies we are now securing powerful sanctions against them.”

Biden also announced the closure of US airspace to Russian flights and that the US will release some of its strategic oil stockpile to avoid rising prices.

“Actions will show Putin that he has gotten weaker and the rest of the world has gotten stronger,” he said.

In opposition to the moment when Biden dealt with his domestic agenda – with infrastructure projects and the Covid-19 relief package -, in which only Democrats applauded, the American president united the parties when he weighed even more against Putin and the Russian oligarchs.

“Today I say to Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who stole billions of dollars from this violent regime, no more,” Biden said. “We are joining our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming after their illegitimate gains.”

In general, congressmen take advantage of the occasion to send symbolic messages. This year, many of them wore blue and yellow, the same colors as the Ukrainian flag, to show support for this nation.

Economy and infrastructure

In addition to the war in Ukraine, Biden also spoke about topics on his domestic agenda, such as inflation in the US, a concern that has worsened during the pandemic.

“My plan to fight inflation will reduce your costs and lower your deficit,” Biden will say.

“We have a choice,” said the Democrat. “One way to fight inflation is to cut wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.”

“Reduce your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in the US. More infrastructure and innovation in the US,” the president said.

Still on the domestic agenda, Biden once again defended his infrastructure plans.

“Let’s stop talking about weeks of infrastructure. We will have a decade of infrastructure.”

What is the State of the Union?

It is the president’s speech that takes place every year at a joint session of the US Congress. In it, the head of state and government provides clarification to parliamentarians, military and members of the Supreme Court about the current situation in the USA and the plans and priorities of the year.

The first State of the Union address was given by George Washington on January 8, 1790.