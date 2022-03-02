Without 147 nurses and technicians, Saúde will ask for the creation of vacancies

1

disclosure Meeting between the head of Health, Alana Trabulsi Burgo, and councilors (from left to right) Junior Rodrigues, Coronel Meira and Junior Lokadora; along with servant Marcela Santos Camargo

With a deficit of 99 nursing technicians and 48 nurses, the Municipal Health Department intends to forward a bill to the Chamber to increase the number of positions for hiring professionals. To present the justifications for the need to approve the proposal, the holder of the portfolio, doctor Alana Trabulsi Burgo, met with councilors Eduardo Borgo (online), president of the Legislative Health Commission, Colonel Meira, both from the PSL, Junior Lokadora (PP) and Junior Rodrigues (PSD), government leader in the House of Laws.

The project, however, would not supply 100% of the current deficit. According to Meira, the document prepared by the Executive includes the creation of 65 vacancies for nursing technicians, 30 for nurses, in addition to two radiology technicians and five regulatory assistants. In the case of the latter two, the shortage of professionals in the current situation would be almost entirely remedied, since the deficit is two radiology technicians and six regulatory assistants.

By means of a note, the prefecture did not inform the financial impact for the creation of these new positions. However, as the JC found, the values ​​presented would have already received a favorable opinion from the Municipal Finance Department and Funprev, leaving a final analysis by the Chief Executive, Suéllen Rosim (Patriot), before the project is sent to the Chamber.

‘DEMONSTED NEED’

For Meira, the proposal is necessary to adapt the staff to the current government demand, even considering that the administration was practically two years without new hires. “I believe that the impact on the payroll will not be so significant and the need for positions to work on several fronts, such as basic health units (UBSs) and UPAs, is demonstrated”, he emphasizes.

He also explains that the high number of nursing technicians to be hired is the result of a change in the nomenclature of the function. In 2010, when the Health Careers, Careers and Salaries Plan (PCCS) was approved, the position of nursing assistant was extinguished, but those who had been hired until that moment continued or continue to work in this role, until retirement or exoneration.

Since then, the position of nursing technician came into being, which needs to have new vacancies created also to replace the old assistants. “And, for the creation of new positions, it is necessary to have authorization from the Legislative”, he emphasizes. In a note, the city government informed that there is still no deadline set to send the project to the House of Laws.