Without criticism of Putin, China changes tone and promises negotiation for war in Ukraine

posted on 01/03/2022 17:20



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appears on a screen as he delivers a remote speech at the opening of a session of the UN Human Rights Council, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, February 28, 2022 – (credit: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

A call, this Tuesday (1/3), between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, ended up resulting in an important request for a ceasefire in Eastern Europe by the country. Asian. This was the first formal dialogue between the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

According to reports from the diplomats of the two countries, the conversation is a change in the tone of Chinese foreign relations, which at the meetings of the Security Council of the United Nations, refrained from condemning the Russian invasion.

It is worth remembering that during the conversation, Wang Yi did not criticize Russia’s military offensive — or even President Putin. However, he expressed solidarity with Ukraine and said he was “extremely concerned about the damage to civilians”.

Dmytro Kuleba had already publicly asked Chinese citizens to use the government’s means of communication to ask Ukraine for help, and during the conversation with Wang Yi, he heard that the Asian country will make “every effort” diplomatically to resolve the conflict.