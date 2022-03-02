Xbox App Now Lets You Install PC Games In Any Folder

It was one of the most awaited features by users of the platform

THE Microsoft finally announced a feature long awaited by PC gamers using the app Xbox. the ability to install your games from the Xbox store to any folder and storage location on your computer.

One of the main complaints from users who play games from the Xbox store on PC has always been that the files were initially all installed in a WindowsApps folder, which made it impossible to place their games in a custom folder.

In addition, all installed games had their files restricted, making the only way to delete or change something in the files was via the Xbox application itself, which no longer gave many options.

Therefore, today’s update to the Xbox app brings the functionality to fully install, move, repair all game files installed via the Xbox app.

This function was already being tested by Insiders members of the app since last year and is now released to all users in general.



– Continues after advertising –

With the possibility of messing with the installation files, it will also be easier to recover files for backups and also to delete something that was not natively allowed by the operating system before. If the feature is not showing up for you yet, just update the Xbox app directly from the Windows Store.

Xbox Game Pass: All March 2022 Free Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Microsoft Flight Simulator are the highlights of the month



This news for PC members comes together with the new announcements for March’s Xbox Game Pass, as it was announced by Microsoft that in the first half of this month we will have the arrival of several games for the catalog, with the main highlight being Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PC, Cloud and Consoles and also the arrival of the Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Game Pass cloud service, now allowing players who do not have the company’s new generation consoles or a powerful PC to enjoy all the news of the new flight simulator from Microsoft.

Tell us, what did you think of this update for the Xbox app? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in March 2022

There are at least 33 titles set to be released on PC and consoles over the next 30 days; see full list



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge