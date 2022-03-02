Young man famous for tracking Elon Musk’s plane now has a new target: Russian oligarchs





Last month, young Jack Sweeney became famous for the repercussion of one of his Twitter accounts, through which he monitors and publicizes every flight of billionaire Elon Musk’s jet. Now, the 19-year-old has turned his talents to a new subject: Russian oligarchs.

For this, he created a new account, called Russian Oligarch Jets, and began tracking the whereabouts of some of Russia’s wealthiest business executives, posting when and where their aircraft take off and land. O feed automated posted its first tweet on Sunday and already has 146,000 followers.

Sweeney creates the account at a time when many of these oligarchs became part of the sanctions lists placed in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine last week. In recent days, the jets and helicopters began to be repositioned to neutral countries, to avoid being apprehended – and everything started to be shown in the boy’s account.

The Oligarch Jets account has already tracked several flights by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s aircraft, including a voyage by the Gulfsteam G650 this morning on March 1. Dozens of jets are being monitored by the boy.

Roman Abramovich’s Jet LX-RAY Took off near Moscow, Moscow Oblast, RU. pic.twitter.com/qWyWdYeGLr — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) March 1, 2022





He didn’t stop there, but created another account, named Russian VIP & Putin Jets to track flights on planes registered to Putin and Russian government VIPs, although Sweeney has alerted not to expect it to be too accurate because there were a lot of planes and not as much flight data available in Russia as elsewhere.

The latest trace of this account involved a flight of an Ilyushin IL-96 on Russian government service, which landed in Moscow six hours ago.

RSD073 Landed near Moscow, Moscow Oblast, RU. Apx. flt. time 3 Hours : 25 Mins. pic.twitter.com/Hqv1BxTfcM — Russian VIP & Putin Jets (@PutinJet) March 1, 2022



