Zelensky asks Biden for help: “We must stop the attacker as soon as possible”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to defend the sanctions on the government of Vladimir Putin in the speech to the Nation, a traditional speech by United States Presidents to Congress. Biden’s speech will take place tonight.

“I just spoke with Joe Biden. American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible.”Zelensky said via Twitter.

Earlier, in an interview with CNN International, the Ukrainian president reaffirmed his appeal to the president of the United States.

“It’s very serious [a guerra]… I’m not in a movie. I’m not an icon, I think Ukraine is an icon… Ukraine is the heart of Europe, and now I think Europe sees Ukraine as something special for this world. That’s why the world can’t miss that special something.” he said.

Ukraine has been bombed by the Russian army for five days. According to UN information, approximately 660,000 people have already left the country; 150k in the last 24 hours. According to the United Nations, 136 civilians were killed in the first five days of fighting.

As announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow carried out bombings in Kiev on Tuesday (1). Videos circulating on social media show missiles falling around the TV tower in the center of the Ukrainian capital. At least five people died in the attack.

