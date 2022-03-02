Zelensky makes dramatic call for support for Europe, which sees its fate ‘at stake’ – International

Volodymyr Zelensky (photo: STEFANIE LOOS/AFP)

In a speech by videoconference at the European Parliament, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, launched a dramatic appeal to the European Union (EU), this Tuesday (1st), asking it to prove that it is with the Ukrainians, in the face of the broad military offensive launched by the Russia against its country.

In the same plenary session, European leaders accused Russia of “geopolitical terrorism” and warned that Europe’s fate is “at stake” by the invasion of Ukraine.

In his participation, Zelensky reinforced his request for immediate accession to the EU, a demand that finds political support, but which faces procedural difficulties.

“Europe will be stronger with Ukraine in it. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We have proved our strength (…) Therefore, prove that you are on our side, prove that you will not abandon us”, declared Zelensky.

He thanked the EU and the bloc’s countries for the support received so far, stressing that “we are fighting for our survival, and this is the greatest motivation”.

With European support – added the Ukrainian president -, “life wins, and light prevails over darkness”.

– ‘Geopolitical terrorism’ –

At the session, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, accused Russia of “geopolitical terrorism” for the invasion of Ukraine and highlighted the unity of the EU in condemning this military offensive.

“It is not just Ukraine that is under attack. International law, the rules-based international order, democracy, human dignity are also under attack. This is geopolitical terrorism, pure and simple,” denounced Michel in his speech.

For him, Russia launched an offensive based on “abject lies”.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured that it is not only the fate of Ukraine that is at stake in the military offensive, but that of Europe. A situation that therefore demanded a collective response, according to Von der Leyen.

“Ukraine’s fate is at stake, but so is our own fate. We must show the power that lies in our democracies,” added the German official.

For von der Leyen, “the way we respond to what Russia is doing will determine the future of the international system.”

– Slow adhesion process –

The European Union is under strong pressure to grant Ukraine protection. Traditionally, however, the process of joining the bloc involves several years, in some cases almost a decade, of negotiations and internal reforms.

North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Albania are patiently waiting to be accepted into the EU. Turkey has been a candidate since the late 1980s, negotiations have been practically frozen since 2016.

On Monday, Zelensky signed Ukraine’s formal application to join the EU through a “special procedure”.

In a draft resolution that circulated during the day in the European Parliament, lawmakers expressed their support for granting Ukraine the “status” of “candidate country” membership. A full membership is anticipated as something more difficult to approve.

In his speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday, Michel said that the responsibility of Europeans “to live up to the moment. And we know that it is a difficult subject, because it has to do with the expansion [da UE]and we know that there are different opinions”.

The European Commission, said Michel, should study the situation and give an opinion, as the Council will have to consider “seriously the symbolic, political, strong and legitimate request”.

Both Michel and von der Leyen mentioned in their speeches that the heavy sanctions adopted by the bloc against Russian authorities and companies will also have effects in Europe.

“We need to be honest (…) these sanctions will have a cost for us and we must assume it, because our values ​​are at stake”, stressed Michel.

Von der Leyen also highlighted that “sanctions will come at a cost to our economy (…) Yes, protecting our freedom comes at a price. But this is a turning point. And this is the price we are willing to pay.” pay”.