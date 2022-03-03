10 great games for up to R$100 in the new promotion

Sony has prepared another wave of offers with the “Essentials” promotion, bringing more than 330 items to PS4 and PS5 with discounts of up to 75%. That said, the MyPS separated ten great games by up to BRL 100 for you to enjoy on this occasion.

The Last of Us Part II, Lost in Random, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Among Us are some of the names of the time. Remembering that the offer will be available until the day March 16th on the PS Store. Check it out below:

Dead by Daylight (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 149.50 to BRL 59.80

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) — From R$199.50 to R$99.75

Dirt 5 (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 299.90 to BRL 98.96

Among Us (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 24.50 to BRL 19.60

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) — From BRL 199.50 to BRL 99.75

Dreams (PS4) — From BRL 99.50 to BRL 39.80

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4) — From R$132.90 to R$66.45

Control Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 214.90 to BRL 75.21

Tetris Effect (PS4) — From BRL 199.50 to BRL 99.75

Lost in Random (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is on PS Store’s “Sale of the Week”

PS Store discounts don’t stop there. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was the chosen one for the “Promotion of the Week” on the platform and is being offered at a 30% discount — of BRL 214.90 for BRL 150.43. Check out the details!