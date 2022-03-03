10 stocks to invest in March and protect yourself from volatility, according to Toro – Money Times

THE Toro Investments selected ten assets for March, a month that promises to be volatile as the war between Russia and Ukraine gain new surroundings.

According to the broker, the investor should pay attention to the unfolding of the conflict in Eastern Europe, which may price on the Ibovespa during the month, since the index has a strong weight in companies linked to commodities.

In the portfolio, Toro has PetroRio (PRIOR3) and Aura Minerals (AURA33).

In addition to taking advantage of the high prices of PetroleumPetroRio has been able to present satisfactory economic performance, with improvement in margins and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

In addition, Toro believes that the completion of important projects in the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields will enable a significant reduction in operating costs throughout the year.

Regarding Aura, Toro believes that it is worth exposing yourself to the gold in the current scenario of high uncertainty.

“We live in moments of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, where investors make decisions mostly with aversion to risk. In this way, including gold in the investment portfolio is an option that improves the perception of risk and return, with the metal being a safety asset,” he explains.

Vivara (VIVA3), BTG Pactual (BPAC11), assaí (ASAI3), Iguatemi (IGTI11), Cosan (CSAN3), cup (CSMG3), hapvida (HAPV3) and Pay less (PGMN3) complete the March portfolio.

In February, Toro’s portfolio dropped 10.42%, well below the performance of Ibovespawhich rose 0.54%.