13 Brazilians do not want to leave Ukraine, even in the midst of war, says Itamaraty; see stories | Ukraine and Russia

The coordinator of the Itamaraty rescue and repatriation task force in the Ukraine war, Minister Unaldo Eugênio Vieira de Sousa, said this Thursday (3rd) that 13 Brazilians who are in the country invaded by Russia said they do not want to be repatriated. The statement was made during an interview with CBN radio.

According to Sousa, at least 129 people contacted the country’s embassies in Kiev and Warsaw, with 110 expressing interest in returning to Brazil. However, 70 of them were unable to give details about the location.

The numbers released by him in the interview are:

70 Brazilians want to return and have given the location of where they are in Ukraine

40 want to go back, but they still haven’t been able to tell the Itamaraty exactly which Ukrainian citizen they are in

13 declared that they do not want to be repatriated

3 are in Lviv and have officially requested support to go to Poland

The minister highlighted that it is still safe to travel by train, car or bus to leave Ukrainian territory, especially through the West region.

Unaldo Eugênio Vieira de Sousa also said that the logistics to pick up Brazilians in Poland with FAB aircraft are ready. However, there is still no date for the operation. He said that it is necessary to have a specific confirmed number of Brazilians who will be repatriated.

Ukrainian priest and wife decide to stay

Brazilian priest Lucas Perozzi Jorge, 36, is one of those who do not intend to leave Ukraine.

He, who was born in Álvares Machado, in the interior of SP, has been in the country since 2004 and, even with the war, does not intend to leave the place where he says he grew up, evolved and was ordained a priest of the Catholic Church.

The parish where the religious works, in Kiev, has become a refuge for those seeking protection from the war.

“I was always sure to stay here. I’ve been told to come back, but here is my place, the place I chose to share, whether in joy or war”, he told g1.

When the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out last week, he was away from Kiev, where he lives. “I was in the far west of Ukraine, where a brother is. I was taking a course and I heard about the outbreak of war and I decided to go back as soon as possible,” he said.

Another example is journalist Paula Pereira, 36, who lives in Odessa, a city in southern Ukraine. He has a Ukrainian husband and therefore does not intend to leave the country.

“My husband is Ukrainian and right now he can’t leave the country – and no, I’m not doing any heroic acts or proof of love by staying. It’s not ‘only’ because of him that I stayed. But of course, the fact that not having children makes my decision easier. If I had, I would have left”, said Paula.

Paula comments that, even with the decision to stay in Ukraine, “it doesn’t mean that everything was simple afterwards. Those who decided to leave are also suffering, because they don’t know how their family and friends are here.”